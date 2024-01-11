Local Businessmen to Buy WDEV Radio From Squier Family 

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

From left: Myers Mermel, Ashley Squier, Scott Milne and Steve Cormier at the WDEV studio on Thursday

The two buyers, along with Squier's daughter, Ashley Squier , announced the pending sale Thursday on-air from WDEV’s studio in Waterbury.

She noted that she's a teacher and her brother is an engineer in California; neither want to run the company. The family had been looking for a new owner since last summer, she added.



In an interview, Mermel said the new owners want to focus on the local programming that has been a hallmark of the station’s offerings.



“What we want to do is drill down on Vermont,” he said. Mermel, 61, added that he doesn't expect to change the format "as long as I'm alive."



Station manager Steve Cormier said the existing team of workers is expected to stay in place. The sale of WDEV, along with two other stations — WLVB and WCVT — requires FCC approval.

Milne, owner of South Burlington-based Milne Travel, has run for a variety of statewide seats as a Republican, including lieutenant governor in 2020. Most notably, he nearly knocked off incumbent Democratic governor Peter Shumlin in the 2014 election.





“I think Myers is putting his personal life on hold to learn this business,” Milne said, adding that both see the station as a public asset.



“Obviously, the way we can learn this the best is learning from the owners of the radio station, the people who are listening right now,” Milne said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to become an even more important part of Vermont.”



He asked listeners to participate. “Be vocal," Milne said. "Let us know what we’re doing right, what we could do differently.”



"When the floods in early 1992 happened and people asked [Gov.] Howard Dean what was going on, he said he tuned in to WDEV," Johnson said. "When Tropical Storm Irene happened, literally everyone who worked at WDEV went out in the field and covered the news. I don't think a lot of radio stations can make that same claim."



Mermel said that WDEV survives on advertising revenues, and he's confident it can continue to do so.



"People want to know what is going on locally," he said.

"I'm just glad some big national chain didn't come in and scoop them up and put on a pre-programmed music format that is running in Cleveland and Minneapolis and Tampa — and also in Waterbury, Vt.," Johnson said. "That, to me, would be a real shame."

