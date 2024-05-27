Longtime Vermont Senator Richard 'Dick' Mazza Dies 

Richard "Dick" Mazza, a Colchester grocer who became one of the longest serving and most influential members of the Vermont Senate, died on Saturday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84.



Courtesy

Richard "Dick" Mazza

"He was the owner of Dick Mazza’s General Store, starting alongside his father 70 years ago this month and proudly operating the store since," his family wrote in his obituary. "It is only fitting that Dick passed away on the sixth anniversary of Gov. Phil Scott’s 2019 proclamation deeming May 25, 2019, 'Dick Mazza’s General Store Day.'"

"brought integrity, fairness, and common sense to the Statehouse, and kept the needs of the everyday Vermonters he represented front and center."

“There’s a popular misconception that Vermont is run out of the fifth-floor governor’s office in Montpelier,” now-U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) said at the time, “when in reality, it’s run out of the deli section of Mazza’s store.”

click to enlarge Seven Days ©️ Seven Days

The January 26, 2011, cover

"To honor Dick’s memory, please treat everyone with compassion and be of service to others and grateful for the day’s blessings," the family wrote in his obituary.



