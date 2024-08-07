 Magnet Fishing Attracted Michael and Rose Jerome | Seven Days Vermont

August 07, 2024

Magnet Fishing Attracted Michael and Rose Jerome 

Using a powerful magnet, the Jeromes retrieve metal from waterways in Vermont. The couple's hauls include a centuries-old sword handle and rusty bikes.
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.

Jack McGuire

Jack McGuire
Bio:
 Jack McGuire is a summer 2024 news intern with Seven Days. Jack is a rising senior at Middlebury College and is studying economics, political science, and film. He also serves as the senior sports editor for Middlebury's student newspaper, The Campus.

