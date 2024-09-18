 A T. rex Has Gone Missing. Neighbors Are Hoping to Track It Down. | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

 Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 18, 2024 News » True 802

A T. rex Has Gone Missing. Neighbors Are Hoping to Track It Down. 

The beloved, green plastic dinosaur, who "lived" in a playground before he was placed by a Worcester driveway years ago, has disappeared and is missed. Seen Willy?
By

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Dino Heist"

candles in the shape of a 29

Light Our Candles?

Seven Days just turned 29. Help us celebrate and make it to 30!

Donate today and become a Super Reader. We’re counting on generous people like you for 129 gifts by September 27.

New: Become a monthly donor or increase your existing recurring donation today and we’ll send you a framable print of our once-in-a-lifetime eclipse cover photographed by James Buck.

Donate
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

More True 802 »

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in True 802

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation