Montpelier Seeks Proposals for Its Once-Problematic Parklet 

But the grassy rectangle, now home to an art installation, has never developed into a place where people spend time relaxing or recreating.



It's time the small space were used for something else, city councilors said at a meeting on Wednesday. They discussed what kind of project they’d like to see there, with several saying they hoped a housing developer would buy the lot and build a multistory building. Until 2018, the site held Montpelier Discount Beverage, a liquor store and bottle and can redemption center.



“We have an opportunity,” Councilor Cary Brown said. “We can sell it, we can give it away, we can sit on it. We have some power to influence what happens with it.”



Montpelier, like most Vermont municipalities, is struggling with a housing shortage that is making it difficult for newcomers to move in and suppressing its economic growth. One major factor in the housing shortage is the prohibitive cost of building homes and apartments, which is as much as $400 per square foot in central Vermont. Jerome noted that Barre and St. Albans have both sold city-owned lots recently for $1 in order to make it more affordable for a developer to build housing there.



He asked city councilors to limit the restrictions on what type of building could be constructed at Guertin Park.



“The more money we are asking for the lot, the less affordable the housing is going to be,” Jerome said. “If we want $440,000 for the lot, that might be a tough proposition.”



Nevertheless, councilors asked Jerome to put an asking price of $440,000 in the request for proposals — but left their options open.



“A smart bidder will review the video of this meeting and realize we’ll probably take a dollar for this lot,” Councilor Sal Alfano said at the

Related Barre to Sell Two Parking Lots for $1 to Housing Developer Barre to Sell Two Parking Lots for $1 to Housing Developer By Anne Wallace Allen Housing Crisis



Walsh would like to see the grassy rectangle replaced with a building.



“It would be nice to have some other retail-style neighbors down this end,” she said. “I imagine that whoever builds would put in some sort of housing in the upper levels.”



Although the property, sometimes referred to locally as a "parklet," sits at the confluence of the Winooski River and its North Branch, Jerome said that it is slightly elevated and did not flood when the



The Montpelier City Council is seeking developers’ proposals for a half-acre downtown lot that drew locals' complaints and repeated visits from police in recent years after its gazebo became a gathering place for people experiencing homelessness.Tiny Guertin Park, sandwiched between a block of stores and railroad tracks near an entrance to the Capital City, is on offer for its appraised value of $440,000. City councilors hope the buyer will construct mixed-use housing on the site, which sits near the Montpelier bike path.“It’s one of the pieces of the housing puzzle that the city can help with,” said Josh Jerome, Montpelier’s community and economic development specialist.The gazebo that previously occupied the city-owned lot had become a shelter of sorts, and bad behavior there promoted complaints to the city and calls for emergency services. People who lived in apartments next door reported finding syringes and sleeping strangers in their halls and stairways; merchants said they worried the park activity was deterring visitors.“It was cussing and swearing and fighting and food trash and bodily wastes,” said Liz Walsh, who owns the Drawing Board, an art store and frame shop next to Guertin Park. “At one point they were burning pallets, and there was always trash. There was feces and urine all over our front steps and around our dumpster.”