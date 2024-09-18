Pawlet Selectboard Member, His Wife and Stepson Found Fatally Shot 

click to enlarge Facebook

Police found the bodies after someone reported a suspicious person early Sunday.



"Subsequent investigation led the state police to a residence on Vermont Route 133, where troopers located the deceased victims," police said.







The board held a moment of silence for the family, the , and chair Mike Beecher read a statement.



“Brian Crossman was a friend and neighbor, a hardworking community member who just this year stepped up to join the Pawlet Selectboard,” Beecher said . “This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss.”

“The town of Pawlet will work to get through this as we always get through hard times,” Beecher continued, “by supporting each other and doing our best to carry on.”

