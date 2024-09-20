Pawlet Selectboard Member's Son Arrested In Triple Murder | Seven Days

click to enlarge Vermont State Police

Brian Crossman Jr.

click to enlarge WCAX

The family home in Pawlet

Vermont State Police have charged the adult son of slain Pawlet Selectboard member Brian Crossman Sr. with killing him and two family members whose bodies were discovered in their home on Sunday.New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Crossman Jr., of Granville, New York, on Friday after Vermont authorities obtained an arrest warrant. Crossman Jr. faces three counts of aggravated murder, Vermont State Police said, pending his extradition to Vermont.The elder Crossman, 46, his wife, Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman, 41, and her son, Colin Taft, 13, were found dead in their family home on Vermont Route 133 on Sunday. Each had been shot in the early morning hours, Vermont State Police said.The state police said in an announcement that they linked Crossman Jr. to the killings using "digital information, statements, injuries and various interviews."More information was filed in an affidavit with Vermont Superior Court in Rutland, but the document was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.Crossman Jr. made an initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Warren County Court in New York. He is expected to be extradited to Vermont, and another hearing was set for that in Warren County next week. Meantime, he'll be held without bail in the Warren County Jail.Pawlet is in southern Vermont, about 10 minutes from Granville, which is on the state line.Crossman Sr. was elected to the town's five-member selectboard in March. The board marked his place with flowers at its meeting earlier this week.