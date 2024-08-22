PCB Problems in Newport Will Delay High School Opening | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Don Whipple

A hallway in Wing B of North Country Union High School during PCB testing

Despite a $5 million project this summer to remove the toxic chemicals, preliminary test results that came back on Tuesday showed that airborne PCB levels in 13 of the 26 classrooms have stayed the same or risen. Results from the other 13 retested rooms are expected next week.

Given the first batch of results, "we have zero confidence that the mitigation is going to be successful in the other half of our B wing," North Country Union High School principal Chris Young told Seven Days on Wednesday.

click to enlarge File: Don Whipple

Principal Chris Young and superintendent Elaine Collins

lower PCB test results from North Country Union High School's career-center wing suggested the remediation was working.

"What is frustrating to me is we are essentially guinea pigs in this very expensive science experiment in how to mitigate PCBs," Young said.