Plan to Sort Vermont's Mail in Connecticut Is Suspended 

click to enlarge ANNE WALLACE ALLEN ©️ Seven Days

Vermont mail that was routed through Connecticut

worsen delays in a troubled system.

“I will keep fighting to improve mail delivery in Vermont, which has been terribly deteriorated,” Welch added.

The Postal Service had proposed reorganizing its mail sorting hubs in Essex Junction and White River Junction. S ome local letters mailed in Vermont would have been diverted for sorting in Hartford, Conn., 250 miles south of Burlington. That was part of a complex plan to consolidate hundreds of distribution locations into about 60 large centers around the country.



The Postal Service has been looking to cut costs. It hasn’t been able to cover its expenses for more than 15 years, mostly because of declining demand for first-class mail, its most profitable product.

"Gathering Peace,"