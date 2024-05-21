Reading Advocates Celebrate the Passage of Literacy Bill 

literacy instruction in Vermont schools — was going to pass. Ultimately, lawmakers in each chamber reached consensus and the bill made it across the finish line before the legislature recessed in the wee hours of May 11.



The measure now awaits the governor’s signature. It calls for schools to screen all students in kindergarten through third grade for reading deficits using an assessment tool known as a universal screener. Schools must provide supplementary instruction to struggling students and monitor their progress. Each year, districts must report data to the Agency of Education about the number and percentage of students in kindergarten through third grade who are below proficiency.



The bill requires school districts to train early elementary teachers and administrators to use reading screening assessments and on “evidence-based, effective, explicit, systematic” instruction that addresses the five pillars of literacy: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Until the last day of the legislative session, it was unclear whether S.204 — a bill aimed at strengtheningliteracy instruction in Vermont schools — was going to pass. Ultimately, lawmakers in each chamber reached consensus and the bill made it across the finish line before the legislature recessed in the wee hours of May 11.The measure now awaits the governor’s signature. It calls for schools to screen all students in kindergarten through third grade for reading deficits using an assessment tool known as a universal screener. Schools must provide supplementary instruction to struggling students and monitor their progress. Each year, districts must report data to the Agency of Education about the number and percentage of students in kindergarten through third grade who are below proficiency.The bill requires school districts to train early elementary teachers and administrators to use reading screening assessments and on “evidence-based, effective, explicit, systematic” instruction that addresses the five pillars of literacy:

On Sunday, around 20 educators and parents who advocated for the bill gathere d at Myers’ home in Colchester to toast its passage with a potluck brunch, plus a champagne and sparkling apple cider toast. Some attendees were parents who fought for years to get their dyslexic children effective literacy instruction, eventually turning to tutoring or private schools. Others were teachers and administrators who said they knew that Vermont could do better when it comes to teaching all children to read.



In a n email after the gathering, Dorfman thanked the group for their advocacy and signaled there was still more to be done to ensure the legislation was implemented effectively.



“We have work ahead to make sure Vermont gets this right in every school, in every classroom, in every reading service, for every child,” she wrote.