Relatives Outfit Home for Palestinian Student Shot in Burlington 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Elizabeth Price

Hisham Awartani (center) with his parents

man came outside and, without speaking, shot all three of them. Awartani, who has a bullet lodged in his spine, was the most seriously injured.



"What are we supposed to make of the world when Palestinian deaths are excused by talking points, repeated again and again on the news?" Awartani wrote.





click to enlarge Screenshot/NBC News

Hisham Awartani in January

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marian Price

Patrick Weise, Marian Price's neighbor, preparing the home for the WheelPad on Friday