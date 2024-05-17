School PCB Testing Program Will Continue After 'Pause' Bill Fizzles in Senate 

to try to rein in the PCB testing program, a first-in-the-nation initiative the legislature mandated in 2021. That year, lawmakers allocated $4.5 million to test schools that were built before 1980. In 2022, the legislature set aside another $29.5 million to pay for PCB remediation, earmarking $16 million of that money for the Burlington School District, which was

in 2020 after finding high levels of PCBs on campus.

A bill that would have triggered a pause of Vermont's costly, time-intensive and disruptive program to test for and remove toxic PCB chemicals from older school buildings has died in the legislature.The news dismayed House Education Committee chair Peter Conlon (D-Cornwall), who pushed for a pause, as well as some school administrators dealing with the fallout from elevated PCB levels in their schools. The state is paying for the work, which is continuing at a time when increased cost pressures on schools are causing property taxes to spike across the state.The Vermont House passed the bill, and it also cleared the Senate Education Committee. But Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden-Central) chose not to bring it up for a vote before the legislature adjourned in the early hours last Saturday. He toldthat sunsetting the program without a complete accounting of the number of schools affected by the chemicals could hurt an ongoing lawsuit against PCB manufacturer Monsanto.Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, who filed the lawsuit last year, testified about the testing program before the Senate Education Committee last month. She said she believed the program should continue to protect the health of students and staff and to ensure equality among school districts.When asked whether pausing the program would threaten the lawsuit, Clark demurred."I wouldn't want to sit here on the record and let Monsanto know what our litigation strategy is," Clark said. "I think it would have an impact on our case, but I'm not at liberty to go into a lot of the details, unfortunately."Baruth also said the Agency of Natural Resources is changing how it oversees the testing program, making it unnecessary to pass legislation to pause it. In recent months, the agency has committed to slowing down testing and prioritizing mitigation and remediation in more frequently used school spaces.But administrators contending with the slow, burdensome process of PCB testing and remediation in their schools see things from a different vantage point.Principal Chris Young has been dealing with contamination from the chemicals in numerous rooms at North Country Union High School in Newport for the past year. Testing, combined with a series of burdensome remediation efforts, has cost $1.2 million so far — and the work isn’t even close to finished. The school is almost 60 years old with building systems at the end of, or well beyond, their useful lives, Young noted. This makes the idea of spending millions on PCB remediation especially confounding to him.Such situations prompted Conlon