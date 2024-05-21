Scott Names North Hero Democrat to Senate Seat 

Courtesy

Andy Julow

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday picked a North Hero economic development official to succeed longtime senator Dick Mazza, who resigned in April as he battles cancer.



Andy Julow’s appointment to the vacant seat takes effect immediately, and means the Democrat will have the chance to vote on a number of key vetoes when lawmakers reconvene June 17.



Julow, who is 46 and married with two grown daughters, previously owned a computer software business focused on the insurance industry. He is now the executive director of the Lake Champlain Islands Economic Development Corporation, which supports business on the Islands.



“Andy is a lifelong Vermonter with experience serving his community and promoting economic development in the islands,” Scott said in a statement. “The constituents of the Grand Isle district deserve a voice in Montpelier, and I am appreciative of Andy’s willingness to serve.”



Julow twice ran for the House of Representatives, but fell short both times.



He came in third in the 2016 Democratic primary for a two-seat district, and came fourth in the general election in 2020. The other Democrat in the race, speaker Mitzi Johnson, was ousted in the election.



“Many across the state knew Dick Mazza as a powerful Senator, but to the people of Colchester and the islands, he was a neighbor who genuinely cared about the well-being of others,” Julow said in a statement.



In an interview with Seven Days, Julow said he hasn’t yet decided whether to run for the Senate seat next year. The filing deadline for major party primaries is May 30.



He said the 100 signatures required to get on the ballot would not be difficult to gather by the deadline, but he needed to decide whether serving in Montpelier is a good fit for him.



“It’s a lifestyle decision,” he said.



He said he’s still coming up to speed on the bills Scott may veto, including the yield bill that sets property tax rates and the Act 250 reform and housing bill, and isn't sure how he'd vote on potential overrides.