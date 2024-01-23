Scott Proposes State Budget With Modest Increases 

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott outlined an $8.6 billion proposed state budget for next year that he said could help address pressing problems but reflects one of the tightest fiscal environments in years.







“Despite the recent upgrade in revenue, this is still going to be a tough budget year,” Scott told lawmakers during his annual budget address, referring to rosier-than-anticipated predictions from economists about state revenues.





Addressing the challenges was going to take more than just shrewd fiscal management and a willingness to say no to desired programs, he said.



Lawmakers also have to face the fact that some of the policies passed in recent years have had unintended negative consequences for communities.





This includes bail reform that has allowed some people freed while facing pending criminal matters to commit new crimes, he said. Juvenile justice policies, meantime, have caused drug traffickers to consider Vermont “a destination state,” Scott said.





Scott said he bore some responsibility for signing some of these well-intentioned laws, but the impacts on communities are undeniable and the policies need immediate reform.





“I may have been wrong,” Scott said. “I’ve supported, and signed, some of the very legislation I’ll ask you to change today.”



Gov. Phil Scott

Legislative leaders were unimpressed, and noted that the speech’s multiple references to crime struck a darker note than his State of the State address, which largely extolled the virtues of neighbors helping neighbors.





“I think the speech was long on fear and short on hope,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) said afterward.





She and other lawmakers did not take kindly to Scott’s multiple references to past policies and spending by the legislature that he insinuated have put the state in such a tough financial position.





"To hear jabs throughout the speech at policies that we've worked on, that had tri-partisan support, isn’t helpful. It’s not a good way to start off how we’re going to collaborate on the budget,” Krowinski said.





Sen. Jane Kitchel (D-Caledonia), chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee, agreed that the speech seemed to emphasize the obstacles facing the state and glossed over the progress made on many fronts, including investments in a childcare system that are bearing fruit and helping working families.

Gov. Phil Scott addressing a joint session of the Vermont General Assembly

“I think we have things to celebrate, and I didn’t see a lot of celebration,” Kitchel said.







Scott failed to address a 17.3 percent forecasted increase in property taxes due to changes in the education spending formula, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden-Central) said.



While Scott said Vermonters can’t afford such an increase and he stood willing to work with the legislature to fix the problem, Baruth noted that the speech contained few constructive suggestions.





“We were listening for that and didn’t hear it,” he said.



