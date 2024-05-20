Sen. Brian Campion, Who Backed a Controversial Appointee, to Retire 

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Sen. Brian Campion

Sen. Brian Campion (D-Bennington) announced Monday he will not seek re-election after serving in Montpelier for 14 years.



He joints a growing list of Democratic senators stepping down from the 30-member chamber after what many have said was a particularly difficult legislative session.



Campion recently voted to support Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s choice for secretary of education, Zoie Saunders. That put him at odds with most of the other members of his party, who said the former charter school executive lacked sufficient experience for the job.



Campion chaired the Senate Education Committee, which held a hearing on Saunders' appointment. He sided with two Republican committee members in a 3-2 vote that advanced her to the full Senate. In unusually blunt remarks on the Senate floor, he expressed sadness at the animosity her appointment had generated. After the full Senate declined to support her, Scott named her interim secretary, which requires no Senate approval.



