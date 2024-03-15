Senate Education Committee Advances Literacy Bill 

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

the number and percentage of kindergarten through third-grade students performing "below proficiency" on local or state assessments.

Currently, there are limited state data about the reading performance of students in the primary grades because state assessments don't begin until third grade. The state would collect the data each year.



When it comes to third graders, only about half demonstrated proficiency on last year's Vermont Comprehensive Assessment Program, the st ate's new language arts assessment. Seven Days detailed students' declining reading performance in a cover story last year.





Last month, Colchester School District superintendent Amy Minor told lawmakers that she had completed the first module of the course and had concerns about the way the information was delivered and whether it would actually help.



Minor, who is also president of the Vermont Superintendents Association, told legislators last month that a committee of paid teachers, curriculum coordinators, and administrators should work with the state to create that list in order to "generate buy-in, and create opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the field and the Agency of Education."



It is still unclear from the bill whether all educators, even those who teach subjects unrelated to literacy, such as physical education, would be required to complete literacy-related professional development, or if some teachers would have to do more than others.



Sen. David Weeks (R-Rutland) voted in favor of the bill on Tuesday, but said he was concerned that the professional development requirement for teachers was not well-defined.



"It’s a little fuzzy," Weeks said. "If it hits a speedbump, that’s the speedbump it’s going to hit."

The literacy bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee. Rep. Peter Conlon (D-Cornwall), chair of House Education, said his committee plans to take up the bill later in the session.