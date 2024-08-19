UVM Provost Patricia Prelock to Serve as Interim President 

click to enlarge Courtesy of UVM

Patricia Prelock

Patricia

In an interview on Tuesday, Lumbra said that Prelock had not decided whether to apply for the president's job.



"She's asked for time to consider that in the weeks to come," he said. He added that Prelock is looking for a campus leader who can fill in as provost while she's interim president.



"Patty will run a process to select a backfill interim provost, like we had for the interim president," he said. "There will be many people for her to choose from."