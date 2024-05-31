Vermont Bill to Make Big Oil Pay for Climate Crisis Becomes Law 



In his message, Scott reiterated several concerns about the climate bill, including the likely cost of litigation.





























Scott signed 18 different bills on Thursday. S.25 bans perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, so-called "forever chemicals," along with other chemicals, from feminine hygiene products. S.55 makes a number of changes to the state’s Open Meeting Law to make it easier for public bodies to conduct business online. S.184 allows for a pilot program that would install automated traffic cameras in highway work zones to capture the license plates of speeding drivers and send them tickets. S.204 aims to improve how reading is taught in Vermont schools by requiring evidence-based literacy instruction and early screening to identify those at risk for reading challenges. S.206 makes Juneteenth a state holiday. H.534 increases penalties for shoplifting if the cumulative total of stolen goods is more than $900 over a 14-day period. H.563 makes it easier to prosecute people who steal or enter cars that don't belong to them.