Vermont Lawmakers Take Another Shot at Increasing Their Pay 





I think it’s reasonable for this to go into effect as soon as possible because people are making pretty large sacrifices to do this job," Hardy said.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sen. Ruth Hardy (D-Addison) in 2018



In his veto message, Scott skewered lawmakers for the sharp compensation hike. "In my opinion, it does not seem fair for legislators to insulate themselves from the very costs they are imposing on their constituents by doubling their own future pay," he wrote.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Sen. Becca White (D-Windsor) arguing for pay increases last session

The committee is set to debate the bill again on Friday.



"There is some more work to do on the bill, and the committee will be taking seriously strategies to be sensitive to the fiscal impact," Hardy said.