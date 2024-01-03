Vermont Lawmakers Vow to Address Housing and Flooding as Session Opens 

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum

House Speaker Jill Krowinski

Supporters of a flood recovery bill on the Statehouse steps

Backers said the state must do more to help residents and businesses come back from the floods and to prevent future flooding.





Lawmakers returned to Montpelier on Wednesday and pledged to tackle big problems including climate change, flooding and the housing crisis — despite having less funding to work with than in past years.Democratic leaders of both chambers urged their members to quickly pass legislation to help residents struggling with myriad challenges, including two major floods.“Vermonters are remarkably resilient in the face of adversity, but they are counting on us to take bold action,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) told fellow representatives.Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden Central) reminded his colleagues that the needs of the state are growing but lawmakers will face significant budget constraints.“Our range of choices are going to be a little narrower this year than they were last year,” Baruth said.The remarks reflect an acknowledgement that an unprecedented flow of federal pandemic funds has dried up just as Vermont faces huge flood recovery costs. Meanwhile, tax revenues are softening for the first time in a decade and are projected to fall by 5 percent this year.Gov. Phil Scott, who will deliver his annual State of the State address on Thursday, has warned that it’s going to be a “very, very lean year.” He has noted that while the federal government has been providing disaster aid, the state remains on the hook for tens of millions in matching funds.He has warned that without intervention, property taxes could rise by as much as 18 percent to pay for soaring education expenses.Veteran lawmaker Rep. Jim Harrison (R-Chittenden) said he is deeply worried that lawmakers may look to raise taxes or fees, which he opposes.“I just think there is going to be intense pressure to do something,” Harrison toldThe pressure was on full display when dozens of lawmakers, environmental advocates and residents of flood-ravaged communities gathered o