Vermont Lawmakers Vow to Address Housing and Flooding as Session Opens 

click to enlarge
- Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
- The House of Representatives
Lawmakers returned to Montpelier on Wednesday and pledged to tackle big problems including climate change, flooding and the housing crisis — despite having less funding to work with than in past years.
Democratic leaders of both chambers urged their members to quickly pass legislation to help residents struggling with myriad challenges, including two major floods.
“Vermonters are remarkably resilient in the face of adversity, but they are counting on us to take bold action,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) told fellow representatives.
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden Central) reminded his colleagues that the needs of the state are growing but lawmakers will face significant budget constraints.
“Our range of choices are going to be a little narrower this year than they were last year,” Baruth said.
click to enlarge
- Kevin McCallum
- House Speaker Jill Krowinski
The remarks reflect an acknowledgement that an unprecedented flow of federal pandemic funds has dried up just as Vermont faces huge flood recovery costs. Meanwhile, tax revenues are softening for the first time in a decade and are projected to fall by 5 percent this year.
Gov. Phil Scott, who will deliver his annual State of the State address on Thursday, has warned that it’s going to be a “very, very lean year.” He has noted that while the federal government has been providing disaster aid, the state remains on the hook for tens of millions in matching funds.
He has warned that without intervention, property taxes could rise by as much as 18 percent to pay for soaring education expenses.
Veteran lawmaker Rep. Jim Harrison (R-Chittenden) said he is deeply worried that lawmakers may look to raise taxes or fees, which he opposes.
click to enlarge
- Kevin McCallum
- Supporters of a flood recovery bill on the Statehouse steps
“I just think there is going to be intense pressure to do something,” Harrison told Seven Days
.
The pressure was on full display when dozens of lawmakers, environmental advocates and residents of flood-ravaged communities gathered on the Statehouse steps to support a recovery bill. Backers said the state must do more to help residents and businesses come back from the floods and to prevent future flooding.
“Is it expensive? Of course it's expensive, but the cost of inaction is going to cost so much more,” said Rep. Conor Casey (D-Montpelier), one of the bill’s sponsors.
The bill calls for measures such as helping homeowners pay for raising their homes.
click to enlarge
- Kevin McCallum
- Katie Swick (left) and Mary Zentara pleading with lawmakers to pass a bill to help owners of flood-damaged homes.
Mary Zentara said her home on State Street in Montpelier was inundated with floodwater and remains uninhabitable, with walls stripped to the studs and no heat or electricity. She said she needs to come up with $100,000 to raise the home up four feet or take a buyout.
She and many other residents “are just waiting and wondering what will become of our homes,” she said.