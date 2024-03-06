Vermont Voters Reject School Budgets in 29 Districts 

alaries, health care costs, the loss of federal pandemic funds to support critical personnel, inflation and facilities issues were driving the spending increases.



Nicole Lee, director of finance for the Agency of Education, told lawmakers last week



In a statement on Tuesday, Vermont-NEA president Don Tinney called the failure of nearly one-third of school budgets " a reasonable reaction to completely unrealistic spikes in property taxes driven by events over which our dedicated local school boards have no control."



Tinney called on the state to consider an education tax based on income rather than property values and "to take a serious look at how our local schools are governed and organized."