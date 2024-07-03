Welch Calls for Biden to Withdraw From Presidential Race 

click to enlarge Updated at 8:33 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) has called for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, saying the stakes are too high and Biden has been damaged by his "disastrous" debate with Donald Trump.
Welch made his case in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post
on Wednesday evening. Welch, Vermont's junior senator, is the first Democratic senator to call for Biden to withdraw.
He writes:
I have great respect for President Biden. He saved our country from a tyrant. He is a man of uncommon decency. He cares deeply about our democracy. He has been one of the best presidents of our time.
But I, like folks across the country, am worried about November’s election. The stakes could not be higher. We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night.
I understand why President Biden wants to run. He saved us from Donald Trump once and wants to do it again. But he needs to reassess whether he is the best candidate to do so. In my view, he is not.
For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race.
Biden's fitness has been publicly discussed since he and Trump debated two weeks ago. The president's poor performance stunned Democrats who have ever since been talking about whether he should drop out of the race.
A Welch spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request from Seven Days
to interview the senator.
Welch said last week that Biden's campaign needed to do better
to address concerns about the president. He pointed to a memo by Biden’s deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty that mocked people calling for the president to drop out of the race as the “bedwetting brigade.”
“I really do criticize the campaign for a dismissive attitude towards people who are raising questions for discussion," Welch told the news site Semafor. "That’s just facing the reality that we’re in.”
The day after the debate, Welch told Seven Days that the campaign needed to reassure voters.
“The president’s challenge was not so much to articulate his values or his accomplishments. He’s on solid ground there,” Welch said. “It was to address the age issue, and he intensified rather than alleviated apprehensions about that.”
The Post
piece makes it clear that Welch does not believe Democrats' concerns have been effectively addressed. "States that were once strongholds are now leaning Republican," he writes.
He added:
I deliver this assessment with sadness. Vermont loves Joe Biden. President Biden and Vice President Harris received a larger vote percentage here than in any other state. But regular Vermonters are worried that he can’t win this time, and they’re terrified of another Trump presidency. These are real concerns of regular voters who I’ve heard from recently — like a mom who counts on the child tax credit and seniors who rely on Medicare.