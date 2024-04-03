Now Playing in Theaters: April 3-9 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of A24 Films

Tilda Swinton in Problemista

new in theaters

EPIC TAILS: An ancient Greek mouse is determined to save her city from Poseidon in this animated family adventure. With the voices of Kaycie Chase and Christophe Lemoine. (95 min, PG. Essex)

THE FIRST OMEN: In this prequel to The Omen horror series, an American woman (Nell Tiger Free) in Rome discovers a plot to arrange the birth of the Antichrist. Arkasha Stevenson directed. (120 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

MONKEY MAN: In this action thriller set in Mumbai, Dev Patel (who also directed and cowrote) plays a young man who goes on a revenge crusade against the oppressors of the powerless. With Sharlto Copley and Pitobash. (121 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE: An idealistic teacher (Leonie Benesch) goes up against the school system when she tries to clear a student of the suspicion of theft in this Oscar-nominated drama from Germany, directed by Ilker Çatak. (98 min, PG-13. Savoy)

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS: The women of a small town investigate to see who has been sending profane missives in this comic period piece from director Thea Sharrock. With Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. (100 min, R. Capitol, Star)

currently playing

ARTHUR THE KING ★★1/2 A stray dog inspires an athlete (Mark Wahlberg) to fight the odds in an endurance race. (90 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star)

A CAT'S LIFE: A girl (Capucine Sainson-Fabresse) and her kitten experience the challenges of the great outdoors in this family drama from France. (83 min, PG. Majestic)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi series. (166 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 3/6)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. With Mckenna Grace and Annie Potts. (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE ★★1/2 The two legendary monsters square off again in this action adventure from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong), starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

IMAGINARY ★1/2 What if you returned to your childhood home to find your imaginary friend still there — and angry? Jeff Wadlow directed this horror flick. (104 min, PG-13. Majestic)

IMMACULATE ★★★ A nun (Sydney Sweeney) finds that not all is as heavenly as it appears in a rural Italian convent in this horror flick from director Michael Mohan (The Voyeurs). (89 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. With Awkwafina and Viola Davis. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL ★★★1/2 In 1977, a live TV interview with a parapsychologist goes very wrong in this found-footage horror film, starring David Dastmalchian and Laura Gordon. (93 min, R. Majestic, Roxy)

LOVE LIES BLEEDING ★★★★ Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian play a gym manager and a bodybuilder who fall in love, but criminal entanglements threaten their dreams. Rose Glass (Saint Maud) directed. (104 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 4/3)

PROBLEMISTA ★★★1/2 An aspiring toy designer from El Salvador takes a job with an eccentric New York artist in this comedy written and directed by and starring Julio Torres, with Tilda Swinton and RZA. (104 min, R. Roxy)

THEY SHOT THE PIANO PLAYER ★★★1/2 In this animated docudrama for adults, a music journalist (voice of Jeff Goldblum) investigates the 1976 disappearance of Brazilian samba-jazz pianist Francisco Tenório. (103 min, PG-13. Savoy)

THE ZONE OF INTEREST ★★★★★ This Oscar-winning drama from Jonathan Glazer chronicles the daily life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Sandra Hüller). (105 min, PG-13; Savoy; reviewed 2/7)

older films and special screenings

THE BOY AND THE HERON (Roxy)

FOOD, INC. 2 (Essex, Tue only)

GONE WITH THE WIND 85TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

JUST GETTING BY (Playhouse, Sun only)

MAD RIVER GLEN — A 75-YEAR FELLOWSHIP OF SKIERS (Savoy, Sun only)

MADAME WEB (Sunset)

MIGRATION (Sunset)

POOR THINGS (Sunset)

WONKA (Sunset)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)