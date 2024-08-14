Now Playing in Theaters: August 14-20 

click to enlarge Sabrina Lantos

Hayley Mills in Trap

new in theaters

ALIEN: ROMULUS: In this "interquel" set between the events of Alien and Aliens, young colonists get a nasty surprise when they explore an abandoned space station. Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe) directed the sci-fi horror flick, starring Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson. (119 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

DIDI: Sean Wang's coming-of-age comedy-drama follows a Taiwanese American boy in his last month before the start of high school. Izaac Wang and Joan Chen star. (93 min, R. Roxy)

MY PENGUIN FRIEND: A rescued penguin brings new joy to the life of a disenchanted fisherman in this family drama from director David Schurmann, starring Jean Reno and Adriana Barraza. (97 min, PG. Savoy)

STREE 2: A team of friends must save a town from a "terrifying headless entity" in this Hindi comedy-horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. (147 min, NR. Majestic)

currently playing

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. (115 min, R. Sunset)

BORDERLANDS ★1/2 A motley crew (including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis) races to save a missing girl in this sci-fi action flick based on the video game. Eli Roth directed. (102 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

CUCKOO ★★★★ Ready for some Alpine horror? Hunter Schafer plays a teen who suspects bad things are happening at the mountain resort where her dad works in this chiller from Tilman Singer (Luz). (102 min, R. Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 8/14)

DANCE FIRST ★★1/2 Fionn O'Shea and Gabriel Byrne play avant-garde author Samuel Beckett in this biographical drama from director James Marsh (The Theory of Everything). (100 min, NR. Savoy)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes — one unkillable, one un-shut-up-able — team up in the latest Marvel flick, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Shawn Levy (Free Guy) directed. (127 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise, with the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. (95 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

GREEN BORDER ★★★★1/2 The humanitarian crisis in Belarus brings together Syrian refugees and other displaced people in this award-winning drama from Agnieszka Holland (Europa Europa). (152 min, NR. Catamount, Savoy)

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON ★1/2 This "sequel" to the beloved picture book imagines the adult life of a boy who can draw things into reality. Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery and Zooey Deschanel star. (92 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Stowe, Welden)

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS: In this award-winning absurdist action comedy, set in the 19th century, a drunk applejack salesman (Ryland Brickson Cole Tews) faces off against ... hundreds of beavers. Mike Cheslik directed. (108 min, NR. Savoy)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

IT ENDS WITH US ★★1/2 Blake Lively plays a florist struggling to avoid repeating her family's pattern of abusive relationships in this adaptation of the Colleen Hoover bestseller. With Justin Baldoni (who also directed) and Jenny Slate. (130 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

KNEECAP ★★★★ A Belfast-based hip-hop trio raps in the Irish language in this comedy-drama from director Rich Peppiatt, starring Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provaí as themselves. (105 min, R. Roxy)

LONGLEGS ★★★1/2 An FBI agent (Maika Monroe) chases a serial killer with disturbing connections to her in this horror film from Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), with Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. (101 min, R. Paramount, Sunset; reviewed 7/17)

THELMA ★★★★ A nonagenarian (June Squibb) seeks vengeance on a phone scammer in this action-comedy from debut director Josh Margolin. (97 min, PG-13. Catamount [ends Thu])

TRAP ★★★ Attending a pop star's concert can be murder in this serial killer thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett and Hayley Mills. (105 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe; reviewed 8/7)

TWISTERS ★★★ Two competing teams of storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos star. Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) directed. (117 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 7/31)

older films and special screenings

BABETTE'S FEAST (Catamount, Wed 14 only)

CORALINE: 15TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Thu only)

INCREDIBLES 2 (Catamount, Thu only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA ENCORE: PORGY AND BESS (Essex, Wed 14 only)

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (Playhouse, Sat only)

TWISTER (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)