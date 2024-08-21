Now Playing in Theaters: August 21-27 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Amazon/MGM

new in theaters

200% WOLF: A boy is transformed into a werewolf in this family animation directed by Alexs Stadermann, with the voices of Ilai Swindells and Jennifer Saunders. (98 min, PG. Majestic)

BLINK TWICE: Zoë Kravitz directed this psychological thriller in which a dream vacay on a tech billionaire's island turns sinister, starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum. (102 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

THE CROW: A man defies death to save his soulmate in this "reimagining" of the 1994 urban fantasy cult film, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs. Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell) directed. (111 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

DADDIO: A cab driver and passenger (Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson) have an unexpectedly intimate conversation in Christy Hall's drama. (100 min, R. Sunset)

THE FORGE: A high school grad faces big choices in this family drama from Alex Kendrick, starring Aspen Kennedy and Karen Abercrombie. (123 min, PG. Essex)

currently playing

ALIEN: ROMULUS ★★★ Young colonists get a nasty surprise when they explore an abandoned space station. Fede Alvarez directed the sci-fi horror "interquel." (119 min, R. Bethel, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 8/21)

BORDERLANDS ★1/2 A motley crew (including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis) races to save a missing girl in this sci-fi action flick based on the video game. (102 min, PG-13. Majestic)

CUCKOO ★★★★ Hunter Schafer plays a teen who suspects bad things are happening at the mountain resort where her dad works in this chiller. (102 min, R. Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 8/14)

DANCE FIRST ★★1/2 Fionn O'Shea and Gabriel Byrne play avant-garde author Samuel Beckett in this biographical drama from director James Marsh (The Theory of Everything). (100 min, NR. Savoy)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes — one unkillable, one un-shut-up-able — team up in the latest Marvel flick, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. (127 min, R. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise. (95 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

DIDI ★★★★ Sean Wang's coming-of-age comedy-drama follows a Taiwanese American boy in his last month before the start of high school. Izaac Wang and Joan Chen star. (93 min, R. Roxy)

GREEN BORDER ★★★★1/2 The humanitarian crisis in Belarus brings together Syrian refugees and other displaced people in this award-winning drama. (152 min, NR. Catamount)

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON ★1/2 This "sequel" to the beloved picture book imagines the adult life of a boy who can draw things into reality. (92 min, PG. Majestic, Stowe, Welden)

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS: In this award-winning absurdist action comedy, a drunk applejack salesman (Ryland Brickson Cole Tews) faces off against ... hundreds of beavers. Mike Cheslik directed. (108 min, NR. Savoy)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

IT ENDS WITH US ★★1/2 Blake Lively plays a florist struggling to avoid repeating her family's pattern of abusive relationships in this adaptation of the Colleen Hoover bestseller. (130 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

KNEECAP ★★★★ A Belfast-based hip-hop trio raps in the Irish language in this comedy-drama from director Rich Peppiatt. (105 min, R. Roxy)

LONGLEGS ★★★1/2 An FBI agent (Maika Monroe) chases a serial killer with disturbing connections to her in this horror film, with Nicolas Cage. (101 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 7/17)

MY PENGUIN FRIEND ★★★1/2 A rescued penguin brings new joy to the life of a disenchanted fisherman in this family drama from director David Schurmann, starring Jean Reno and Adriana Barraza. (97 min, PG. Bijou, Savoy, Welden)

TRAP ★★★ Attending a pop star's concert can be murder in this serial killer thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett. (105 min, PG-13. Majestic; reviewed 8/7)

TWISTERS ★★★ Storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star. (117 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset; reviewed 7/31)

older films and special screenings

THE CAT RETURNS (Essex, Mon & Wed 28 only)

CATVIDEOFEST 2024 (Savoy)

CORALINE: 15TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 21 only)

LOVE OF THE LAND (Catamount, Sat only)

MIDDLEBURY NEW FILMMAKERS FESTIVAL (Marquis)

MOONAGE DAYDREAM (Catamount, Wed 21 only)

REAR WINDOW 70TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed 28 only)

WHISPER OF THE HEART (Essex, Sun & Mon only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)