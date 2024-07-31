Now Playing in Theaters: July 10-16 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight

Emma Stone in Kinds of Kindness

new in theaters

FLY ME TO THE MOON: In this retro rom-com, Scarlett Johansson plays a marketer assigned to make the Apollo 11 mission look good, to the consternation of moon launch director Channing Tatum. Greg Berlanti directed. (132 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

LONGLEGS: An FBI agent (Maika Monroe) chases a serial killer with disturbing connections to her in this horror film from Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), with Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. (101 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

LOST NATION: Jay Craven's latest locally shot film explores the lives of Ethan Allen (Kevin Ryan) and poet Lucy Terry Prince (Eva Ndachi). (90 min, PG-13. Savoy, Tue-Thu only)

TOUCH: A widower searches for the lover he lost 50 years ago in this romantic drama from Baltasar Kormákur (Everest). Egill Ólafsson and Kôki star. (121 min, R. Roxy)

currently playing

BACK TO BLACK ★★ Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in this biopic about the making of her best-selling album, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. (122 min, R. Catamount)

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. (115 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

THE BIKERIDERS ★★★★ This drama from Jeff Nichols chronicles the lives and loves of a Midwestern motorcycle gang in the 1960s. (116 min, R. Big Picture; reviewed 6/26)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise, with the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. (95 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action comedy. (126 min, PG-13. Sunset)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE ★1/2 In this animated family flick, the cartoon cat (voice of Chris Pratt) plots a heist. (101 min, PG. Bethel)

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA: CHAPTER 1 ★★1/2 Kevin Costner's ensemble epic depicts the settlement of the west before and after the Civil War. (181 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

JANET PLANET ★★★★ Annie Baker's festival fave drama chronicles the summer of 1991 as it brings changes for an 11-year-old girl (Zoe Ziegler) and her hippie mom (Julianne Nicholson). (113 min, PG-13. Savoy; reviewed 7/3)

KINDS OF KINDNESS ★★★ The latest dark comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) tells three connected stories. Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe star. (164 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Sunset)

MAXXXINE ★★★1/2 Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) gets her shot at mainstream stardom in 1980s Hollywood in the conclusion of Ti West's horror trilogy. (104 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 7/10)

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE ★★★1/2 Lupita Nyong'o plays a woman trapped in New York City when sound-sensitive aliens invade in this prequel to the horror franchise. (100 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

SOUND OF HOPE: THE STORY OF POSSUM TROT: A Texas minister and his wife arrange mass adoptions in this inspirational drama based on a true story. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex)

THELMA ★★★★ A nonagenarian (June Squibb) seeks vengeance on a phone scammer in this action-comedy from debut director Josh Margolin. (97 min, PG-13. Majestic, Savoy)

older films and special screenings

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (Essex, Wed 10 only)

ELMER GANTRY (Catamount, Wed 10 only)

THE LION KING 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex)

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (Playhouse, Sat only)

ONWARD (Catamount, Tue only)

PRINCESS MONONOKE (Essex, Sat-Wed 17)

TOY STORY 2 (Catamount, Thu only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.