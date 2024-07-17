Now Playing in Theaters: July 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lilja Jonsdottir/Focus Features

Kõki and Pálmi Kormákur in Touch

new in theaters

ROBOT DREAMS ★★★★★ In 1980s Manhattan, a lonely dog orders himself a robot companion in this wordless, Oscar-nominated animation for all ages, directed by Pablo Berger. Prepare to have your heart-strings tugged. (102 min, NR. Catamount, Savoy; reviewed 3/13)

TWISTERS: In this standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster hit, two competing teams of storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Ridley, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos star. Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) directed. (117 min, PG-13. Bethel, Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. (115 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

THE BIKERIDERS ★★★★ This drama from Jeff Nichols chronicles the lives and loves of a Midwestern motorcycle gang in the 1960s. (116 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 6/26)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise, with the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. (95 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action comedy. (126 min, PG-13. Sunset)

FLY ME TO THE MOON ★★1/2 In this retro rom-com, Scarlett Johansson plays a marketer assigned to make the Apollo 11 mission look good, to the consternation of moon launch director Channing Tatum. (132 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA: CHAPTER 1 ★★1/2 Kevin Costner's ensemble epic depicts the settlement of the West before and after the Civil War. (181 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

JANET PLANET ★★★★ Annie Baker's festival fave drama chronicles the summer of 1991 as it brings changes for an 11-year-old girl (Zoe Ziegler) and her hippie mom (Julianne Nicholson). (113 min, PG-13. Savoy; reviewed 7/3)

KINDS OF KINDNESS ★★★ The latest dark comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) tells three connected stories. Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe star. (164 min, R. Roxy)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Sunset)

LONGLEGS ★★★1/2 An FBI agent (Maika Monroe) chases a serial killer with disturbing connections to her in this horror film from Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), with Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. (101 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 7/17)

LOST NATION: Jay Craven's latest locally shot film explores the lives of Ethan Allen (Kevin Ryan) and poet Lucy Terry Prince (Eva Ndachi). (90 min, PG-13. Playhouse, Tue only; Savoy, Wed 17 & Thu only)

MAXXXINE ★★★1/2 Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) gets her shot at mainstream stardom in 1980s Hollywood in the conclusion of Ti West's horror trilogy. (104 min, R. Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 7/10)

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE ★★★1/2 Lupita Nyong'o plays a woman trapped in New York City when sound-sensitive aliens invade in this prequel to the horror franchise. (100 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

SOUND OF HOPE: THE STORY OF POSSUM TROT: A Texas minister and his wife arrange mass adoptions in this inspirational drama based on a true story. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou)

THELMA ★★★★ A nonagenarian (June Squibb) seeks vengeance on a phone scammer in this action-comedy from debut director Josh Margolin. (97 min, PG-13. Savoy)

TOUCH ★★★1/2 A widower searches for the lover he lost 50 years ago in this romantic drama from Baltasar Kormákur (Everest). Egill Ólafsson and Kôki star. (121 min, R. Roxy)

older films and special screenings

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE (Catamount, Wed 17 only)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (Playhouse, Sat only)

JUST GETTING BY (Catamount, Fri-Sun only)

THE LION KING 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex)

MEGAMIND (Catamount, Tue only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA ENCORE: LA BOHèME (Essex, Wed 24 only)

PRINCESS MONONOKE (Essex, Wed 17 only)

SEVEN SAMURAI (Savoy)

ZOOTOPIA (Catamount, Thu only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.