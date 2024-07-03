Now Playing in Theaters: July 3-9 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight

Jesse Plemons in Kinds of Kindness

new in theaters

DESPICABLE ME 4: Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family — plus the Minions, of course — in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise, with the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage directed. (95 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Star, Sunset, Welden)

KILL: A pair of commandos must fend off bandits on a train to New Delhi in this action drama. Nikhil Nagash Bhat directed. (115 min, R. Majestic)

MAXXXINE: The horror trilogy that started with X comes full circle as porn queen/massacre survivor Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) gets her shot at mainstream stardom in 1980s Hollywood. Ti West directed. (104 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

SOUND OF HOPE: THE STORY OF POSSUM TROT: A Texas minister and his wife arrange mass adoptions in this inspirational drama based on a true story. Demetrius Grosse and Nika King star; Joshua Weigel directed. (127 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex)

currently playing

BACK TO BLACK ★★ Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in this biopic about the making of her best-selling album, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. (122 min, R. Catamount)

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. (115 min, R. Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

THE BIKERIDERS ★★★★ This drama from Jeff Nichols chronicles the lives and loves of a Midwestern motorcycle gang in the 1960s. Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy star. (116 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 6/26)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action-comedy from David Leitch, also starring Emily Blunt. (126 min, PG-13. Bethel, Sunset)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE ★1/2 In this animated family flick, the cartoon cat (voice of Chris Pratt) plots a heist. (101 min, PG. Majestic)

GHOSTLIGHT ★★★★ A construction worker involved in a production of Romeo and Juliet finds his life mirroring the play in this drama from Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson. (110 min, R. Roxy)

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA: CHAPTER 1 ★★1/2 Kevin Costner's ensemble epic depicts the settlement of the West before and after the Civil War. Costner, Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington star. (181 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

IF ★★1/2 A kid finds out what happens to abandoned imaginary friends in this family comedy-drama. (104 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back, and now their human host (voice of Kensington Tallman) is a moody teenager. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

JANET PLANET ★★★★ Annie Baker's festival fave drama chronicles the summer of 1991 as it brings changes for an 11-year-old girl (Zoe Ziegler) and her hippie mom (Julianne Nicholson). (113 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 7/3)

KALKI 2898 AD: In this sci-fi action epic from India, a modern avatar of the god Vishnu defends the world from evil. (180 min, NR. Majestic)

KINDS OF KINDNESS ★★★ The latest dark comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) tells three connected stories. Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe star. (164 min, R. Savoy)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Sunset)

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE ★★★1/2 Lupita Nyong'o plays a woman trapped in New York City when sound-sensitive aliens invade in this prequel to the horror franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed. (100 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 ★★ A couple make the mistake of taking refuge in a remote cabin in this horror prequel. (91 min, R. Sunset)

THELMA ★★★★ A nonagenarian (June Squibb) seeks vengeance on a phone scammer in this action-comedy from debut director Josh Margolin. (97 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

older films and special screenings

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (Essex, Sun & Wed 10 only)

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (Catamount, Tue only)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (Playhouse, Sat only)

SUMMER OF SOUL (...OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED (Catamount, Wed 3 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.