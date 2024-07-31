Now Playing in Theaters: July 31-August 6 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Neon

Longlegs

new in theaters

THE FIRING SQUAD: Three Australian drug traffickers face execution in Indonesia in this faith-based film directed by Timothy A. Chey. Kevin Sorbo and Cuba Gooding Jr. star. (93 min, PG-13. Essex)

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON: This "sequel" to the beloved picture book imagines the adult life of a boy who can draw things into reality. Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery and Zooey Deschanel star. Carlos Saldanha directed the family adventure. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount)

KNEECAP: A Belfast-based hip-hop trio raps in the Irish language in this comedy-drama from director Rich Peppiatt, starring Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provaí as themselves. (105 min, R. Savoy)

TRAP: Attending a pop star's concert can be murder in this serial killer thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett and Hayley Mills. (105 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

currently playing

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. (115 min, R. Bethel, Sunset)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes — one unkillable, one un-shut-up-able — team up in the latest Marvel flick, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Shawn Levy (Free Guy) directed. (127 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise, with the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. (95 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE FABULOUS FOUR: Three old friends (Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph) travel to the wedding of a fourth (Bette Midler) in this comedy from Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker). (99 min, R. Capitol)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action comedy. (126 min, PG-13. Sunset)

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS: In this award-winning absurdist action comedy, set in the 19th century, a drunk applejack salesman (Ryland Brickson Cole Tews) faces off against ... hundreds of beavers. Mike Cheslik directed. (108 min, NR. Savoy)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

LONGLEGS ★★★1/2 An FBI agent (Maika Monroe) chases a serial killer with disturbing connections to her in this horror film from Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), with Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. (101 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 7/17)

LOST NATION: Jay Craven's latest locally shot film explores the lives of Ethan Allen (Kevin Ryan) and poet Lucy Terry Prince (Eva Ndachi). (90 min, PG-13. Savoy)

ROBOT DREAMS ★★★★★ In 1980s Manhattan, a lonely dog orders himself a robot companion in this wordless, Oscar-nominated animation for all ages, directed by Pablo Berger. (102 min, NR. Catamount [ends Thu], Savoy; reviewed 3/13)

THELMA ★★★★ A nonagenarian (June Squibb) seeks vengeance on a phone scammer in this action-comedy from debut director Josh Margolin. (97 min, PG-13. Catamount)

TWISTERS ★★★ Two competing teams of storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos star. Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) directed. (117 min, PG-13. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 7/31)

older films and special screenings

BEFORE I DISAPPEAR (Catamount, Wed 31 only)

COCO (Catamount, Tue only)

THE FORGOTTEN (Savoy, Thu only)

THE INCREDIBLES (Catamount, Thu only)

THE KIDNAPPING OF JASMINE DELRAY (Savoy, Sat only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA ENCORE: LA CENERENTOLA (Essex, Wed 31 only)

PONYO (Essex, starts Sat)

SEVEN SAMURAI (Savoy)

THE SMURFS (Playhouse, Sat only)

TRUST IN LOVE (Savoy, Tue only)

WATCHERS (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)