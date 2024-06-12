Now Playing in Theaters: June 12-18 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of A24

Helena Howard in I Saw the TV Glow

new in theaters

INSIDE OUT 2: Drama alert! The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back, and now their human host (voice of Kensington Tallman) is a moody teenager. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Kelsey Mann directed. (96 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Star, Sunset)

TUESDAY: A mother and daughter (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew) facing terminal illness receive guidance from Death in the form of an enormous bird in this fantasy drama from writer-director Daina Oniunas-Pusic. (111 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

BABES ★★★1/2 A single woman (Ilana Glazer) dealing with an unexpected pregnancy seeks help from her best friend (Michelle Buteau) in this comedy from Pamela Adlon. (104 min, R. Roxy)

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed. (115 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

CHALLENGERS ★★★★1/2 A love triangle among three tennis pros (Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor) makes sparks fly in this drama from Luca Guadagnino. (131 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 5/1)

THE DEAD DON'T HURT ★★★1/2 Viggo Mortensen (who also directed) and Vicky Krieps play pioneers fighting for survival during the Civil War in this western drama. (129 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

EZRA ★★★ A divorced comedian (Bobby Cannavale) goes on a road trip with his son who is on the autism spectrum in this comedy-drama from director Tony Goldwyn. (100 min, R. Capitol)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action comedy from David Leitch, also starring Emily Blunt. (126 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA ★★★1/2 Anya Taylor-Joy plays the warrior from Mad Max: Fury Road in a postapocalyptic action prequel. (148 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 5/29)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE ★1/2 In this animated family flick, the cartoon cat (voice of Chris Pratt) plots a heist. (101 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

IF ★★1/2 A kid finds out what happens to abandoned imaginary friends in this family comedy-drama. (104 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

I SAW THE TV GLOW ★★★★1/2 A supernatural late-night show alters two teens' view of reality in this A24 drama from Jane Schoenbrun. (101 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 5/22)

KIDNAPPED: THE ABDUCTION OF EDGARDO MORTARA ★★★1/2 In the 19th century, the Papal police abduct a Jewish boy and raise him as a Catholic in this historical drama from director Marco Bellocchio. (134 min, NR. Roxy)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Bethel, Majestic, Sunset)

SONGS OF EARTH ★★★★1/2 Norwegian director Margreth Olin's documentary explores her mountain-dwelling father's relationship with nature. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 ★★ A couple make the mistake of taking refuge in a remote cabin in this horror prequel. (91 min, R. Majestic)

TAROT ★★ In this horror flick, tarot readings can unleash evil. (92 min, PG-13. Sunset)

THE WATCHERS ★★ Ishana Shyamalan — yes, M. Night's daughter — makes her directorial debut with this horror film in which Dakota Fanning plays an artist trapped in a creepy Irish forest. (102 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

EVERY BODY (Savoy, Tue only)

JUST GETTING BY (Savoy, Wed 19 & Thu 20 only)

PERFECT DAYS (Catamount)

RUN LOLA RUN (RESTORED) (Savoy)

VANISH: DISAPPEARING ICONS OF A RURAL AMERICA (Capitol, Sat only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)