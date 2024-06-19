Now Playing in Theaters: June 19-25 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kyle Kaplan/Focus Features

Norman Reedus in The Bikeriders

new in theaters

THE BIKERIDERS: This crime drama from Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Loving) chronicles the lives and loves of a Midwestern motorcycle gang in 1967. Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy star. (116 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star)

THE EXORCISM: Russell Crowe plays an actor whose erratic behavior during the shooting of a scare flick has sinister undertones in this horror film from director Joshua John Miller. (93 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

THELMA: A nonagenarian (June Squibb) seeks vengeance on a phone scammer in this action-comedy from debut director Josh Margolin. (97 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Savoy)

currently playing

BABES ★★★1/2 A single woman (Ilana Glazer) dealing with an unexpected pregnancy seeks help from her best friend (Michelle Buteau) in this comedy from Pamela Adlon. (104 min, R. Catamount, Roxy)

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed. (115 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE DEAD DON'T HURT ★★★1/2 Viggo Mortensen (who also directed) and Vicky Krieps play pioneers fighting for survival during the Civil War in this western drama. (129 min, R. Savoy)

EZRA ★★★ A divorced comedian (Bobby Cannavale) goes on a road trip with his son who is on the autism spectrum in this comedy-drama from director Tony Goldwyn. (100 min, R. Capitol)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action-comedy from David Leitch, also starring Emily Blunt. (126 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

FIREBRAND ★★★ Alicia Vikander plays Katherine Parr, sixth wife of Henry VIII, in this historical drama directed by Karim Aïnouz. (121 min, R. Roxy)

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA ★★★1/2 Anya Taylor-Joy plays the warrior from Mad Max: Fury Road in a postapocalyptic action prequel. (148 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 5/29)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE ★1/2 In this animated family flick, the cartoon cat (voice of Chris Pratt) plots a heist. (101 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

IF ★★1/2 A kid finds out what happens to abandoned imaginary friends in this family comedy-drama. (104 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back, and now their human host (voice of Kensington Tallman) is a moody teenager. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

I SAW THE TV GLOW ★★★★1/2 A supernatural late-night show alters two teens' view of reality in this A24 drama from Jane Schoenbrun. (101 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 5/22)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Bethel, Majestic, Sunset)

SONGS OF EARTH ★★★★1/2 Norwegian director Margreth Olin's documentary explores her mountain-dwelling father's relationship with nature. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 ★★ A couple make the mistake of taking refuge in a remote cabin in this horror prequel. (91 min, R. Sunset)

TAROT ★★ In this horror flick, tarot readings can unleash evil. (92 min, PG-13. Sunset)

TREASURE ★★1/2 An American journalist (Lena Dunham) and her Holocaust survivor father (Stephen Fry) return to his homeland in this comedy-drama from Julia von Heinz. (111 min, R. Roxy)

TUESDAY ★★★1/2 A mother and daughter (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew) receive guidance from Death in the form of an enormous bird in this fantasy-drama from writer-director Daina Oniunas-Pusic. (111 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

THE WATCHERS ★★ Ishana Shyamalan makes her directorial debut with this horror film in which Dakota Fanning plays an artist trapped in a creepy Irish forest. (102 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

JUST GETTING BY (Savoy, Wed 19 & Thu only)

LOVE OF THE LAND (Savoy, Mon only)

MADEMOISELLE CHAMBON (Catamount, Wed 19 only)

RUN LOLA RUN (RESTORED) (Savoy)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.