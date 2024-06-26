Now Playing in Theaters: June 26-July 2 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of A24

Janet Planet

new in theaters

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA: CHAPTER 1: Kevin Costner's ensemble epic depicts the settlement of the west before and after the Civil War. Costner, Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington star. (181 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

JANET PLANET: Annie Baker's festival fave drama chronicles the summer of 1991 as it brings changes for an 11-year-old girl (Zoe Ziegler) and her hippie mom (Julianne Nicholson). (113 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy)

KALKI 2898 AD: In this sci-fi action epic from India, a modern avatar of the god Vishnu defends the world from evil. (180 min, NR. Majestic)

KINDS OF KINDNESS: The latest dark comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) tells three connected stories. Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe star. (164 min, R. Savoy)

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE: Lupita Nyong'o plays a woman trapped in New York City when sound-sensitive aliens invade in this prequel to the horror franchise. With Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff. Michael Sarnoski directed. (100 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

currently playing

BABES ★★★1/2 A single woman (Ilana Glazer) dealing with an unexpected pregnancy seeks help from her best friend (Michelle Buteau) in this comedy. (104 min, R. Catamount)

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. (115 min, R. Bethel, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE BIKERIDERS ★★★★ This drama from Jeff Nichols chronicles the lives and loves of a Midwestern motorcycle gang in the 1960s. Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy star. (116 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star; reviewed 6/26)

THE EXORCISM ★★1/2 Russell Crowe plays an actor whose erratic behavior during the shooting of a scare flick has sinister undertones in this horror film from director Joshua John Miller. (93 min, R. Essex)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE ★1/2 In this animated family flick, the cartoon cat (voice of Chris Pratt) plots a heist. (101 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Welden)

GHOSTLIGHT ★★★★ A construction worker involved in a production of Romeo and Juliet finds his life mirroring the play in this drama from Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson. (110 min, R. Roxy)

IF ★★1/2 A kid finds out what happens to abandoned imaginary friends in this family comedy-drama. (104 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back, and now their human host (voice of Kensington Tallman) is a moody teenager. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset)

SONGS OF EARTH ★★★★1/2 Norwegian director Margreth Olin's documentary explores her mountain-dwelling father's relationship with nature. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 ★★ A couple make the mistake of taking refuge in a remote cabin in this horror prequel. (91 min, R. Sunset)

TAROT ★★ In this horror flick, tarot readings can unleash evil. (92 min, PG-13. Sunset)

THELMA ★★★★ A nonagenarian (June Squibb) seeks vengeance on a phone scammer in this action-comedy from debut director Josh Margolin. (97 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

THE WATCHERS ★★ Ishana Shyamalan makes her directorial debut with this horror film in which Dakota Fanning plays an artist trapped in a creepy Irish forest. (102 min, PG-13. Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE (Catamount, Tue only)

I'VE LOVED YOU SO LONG (Catamount, Wed 26 only)

MONSTERS, INC. (Catamount, Thu only)

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (Playhouse, Sat only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.