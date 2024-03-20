Now Playing in Theaters: March 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ifc Films And Shudder

Late Night With the Devil

new in theaters

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES: In this comedy satirizing an all-too-familiar trope, a young man (Justice Smith) joins a secret society of Black people whose mission is solving white people's problems. Kobi Libii directed. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE: A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. With Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Carrie Coon and Bill Murray. Gil Kenan directed. (115 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

IMMACULATE: A nun (Sydney Sweeney) finds that not all is as heavenly as it appears in a rural Italian convent in this horror flick from director Michael Mohan (The Voyeurs). (89 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL: In 1977, a live TV interview with a parapsychologist goes very wrong in this found-footage horror film from Cameron and Colin Cairnes, starring David Dastmalchian and Laura Gordon. (93 min, R. Majestic, Roxy)

currently playing

ANYONE BUT YOU ★★1/2 A fancy wedding gives two exes (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) an incentive to fake-date in this rom-com from Will Gluck (Easy A). (103 min, R. Majestic)

ARTHUR THE KING ★★1/2 A stray dog inspires an athlete (Mark Wahlberg) to fight the odds in an endurance race. Simon Cellan Jones directed the adventure film based on Mikael Lindnord's memoir. (90 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star)

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE ★★ Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the reggae icon in this biopic. (104 min, PG-13. Majestic)

CABRINI ★★1/2 This biopic follows immigrant Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell'Anna) as she tries to relieve poverty in early 20th-century New York. (145 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's pioneering sci-fi series. (166 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 3/6)

IMAGINARY ★1/2 What if you returned to your childhood home to find your imaginary friend still there — and angry? Jeff Wadlow directed this horror flick, starring DeWanda Wise and Taegen Burns. (104 min, PG-13. Majestic)

KNOX GOES AWAY ★★1/2 Michael Keaton directed and stars in this thriller about a hit man with dementia who has one chance to redeem himself. With Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden. (114 min, R. Essex)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ As he levels up to become a spiritual leader, Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. With Awkwafina and Viola Davis. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Welden)

LOVE LIES BLEEDING ★★★★ Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian play a gym manager and a bodybuilder who fall in love, but criminal entanglements threaten their dreams. Anna Baryshnikov also stars. Rose Glass (Saint Maud) directed. (104 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

MIGRATION ★★★ A duck family meets many mishaps on its first-ever trip south in this animated family comedy. (92 min, PG. Majestic)

ONE LIFE ★★★1/2 Anthony Hopkins plays Sir Nicholas Winton in this biopic about how he rescued 600 Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. (110 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Roxy)

ORDINARY ANGELS ★★★ In this fact-based drama, Hilary Swank plays a hairdresser who rallies a community around the cause of saving a child's life. With Alan Ritchson and Amy Acker. Jon Gunn directed. (116 min, PG. Big Picture)

WONKA ★★★1/2 Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). (116 min, PG. Majestic)

older films and special screenings

THE BOY AND THE HERON (Roxy)

END OF EVANGELION (Essex, Wed 20 only)

LUCA (Essex)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: ROMEO ET JULIETTE (Essex, Sat only)

OPPENHEIMER (Majestic)

RAD REMASTERED (Essex, Thu only)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice.

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.