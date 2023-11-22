Now Playing in Theaters: November 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Apple Tv+

Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon

new in theaters

NAPOLEON: Joaquin Phoenix plays France's emperor and Vanessa Kirby is his beloved Josephine in this historical epic from Ridley Scott, also starring Tahar Rahim and Rupert Everett. (158 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

SALTBURN: Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) directed this dark comedy/thriller about an Oxford University student (Barry Keoghan) spending the summer with his wealthier friend's odd family. With Jacob Elordi and Archie Madekwe. (127 min, R; Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

WISH: A young girl (voice of Ariana DeBose) calls on the power of a star to save her kingdom in this Disney animation, also starring Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. (95 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star)

currently playing

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S ★1/2 In this horror flick, a guy gets more than he bargained for when he takes a night security gig at a kids' party spot. (110 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE HOLDOVERS ★★★1/2 Paul Giamatti plays a grumpy prep school teacher forced to spend the holidays with his least favorite student in the acclaimed comedy-drama from Alexander Payne. (133 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/22)

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES ★★1/2 This prequel to the blockbuster dystopian series explores the youth of villain-to-be Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). With Rachel Zegler and Viola Davis. (157 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE MARVELS ★★1/2 Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) must work with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to save the universe in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry. Nia DaCosta directed. (105 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Welden)

NEXT GOAL WINS ★★ Michael Fassbender attempts to coach the notoriously losing American Samoa soccer team to glory in this fact-based comedy from director Taika Waititi. (103 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

PRISCILLA ★★★★ Sofia Coppola tells the story of the romance of Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) and his teen bride (Cailee Spaeny). (113 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 11/15)

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR ★★★★ Fans who didn't score tickets can catch this cinematic version of the pop star's concert. (168 min, NR. Thu-Sun only: Essex)

THANKSGIVING ★★★ Turkey Day gets its own slasher movie about a killer on the loose in Plymouth, Mass. (107 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Paramount)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER ★★1/2 The third installment in the animated musical family series reunites Justin Timberlake's character with his boy band brethren. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Welden)

WHAT HAPPENS LATER ★★★1/2 Meg Ryan directed and cowrote this rom-com in which she stars with David Duchovny as exes who find themselves snowed in at the same airport after years apart. (105 min, R. Capitol)

older films and special screenings

LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND (Savoy, Thu 30 only)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.