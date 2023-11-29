Now Playing in Theaters: November 29-December 5 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Searchlight Pictures

Next Goal Wins

new in theaters

DREAM SCENARIO: Nicolas Cage plays a man who finds himself suddenly appearing in other people's dreams in this horror comedy from director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself). With Lily Bird and Julianne Nicholson. (102 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

GODZILLA MINUS ONE: This new Godzilla film from Japan, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, goes back to the monster's origins in the aftermath of the atomic bomb. Minami Hamabe and Sakura Ando star. (125 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE: Beyoncé takes her turn with a concert film, shot on her Renaissance World Tour. (150 min, NR. Thu-Sun only: Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

THE SHIFT: A man finds himself transported into a dystopia and struggles to return to his own world in this sci-fi film directed by Brock Heasley. With Neal McDonough and Kristoffer Polaha. (115 min, PG-13. Essex, Paramount)

SILENT NIGHT: All a grieving father wants for Christmas is vengeance on a brutal gang in this action flick from John Woo, starring Joel Kinnaman and Catalina Sandino Moreno. (104 min, R. Majestic)

currently playing

THE HOLDOVERS ★★★1/2 Paul Giamatti plays a grumpy prep school teacher forced to spend the holidays with his least favorite student in the acclaimed comedy-drama from Alexander Payne. (133 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 11/22)

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES ★★1/2 This prequel to the blockbuster dystopian series explores the youth of villain-to-be Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). With Rachel Zegler and Viola Davis. (157 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE MARVELS ★★1/2 Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) must work with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to save the universe in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry. Nia DaCosta directed. (105 min, PG-13. Majestic)

NAPOLEON ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays France's emperor and Vanessa Kirby is his beloved Josephine in this historical epic from Ridley Scott, also starring Tahar Rahim and Rupert Everett. (158 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

NEXT GOAL WINS ★★ Michael Fassbender attempts to coach the notoriously losing American Samoa soccer team to glory in this fact-based comedy from director Taika Waititi. (103 min, PG-13. Capitol, Playhouse)

SALTBURN ★★★ Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) directed this dark comedy/thriller about an Oxford University student (Barry Keoghan) spending the summer with his wealthier friend's family. (127 min, R; Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 11/29)

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR ★★★★ Fans who didn't score tickets can catch this cinematic version of the pop star's concert. (168 min, NR. Thu-Sun only: Essex)

THANKSGIVING ★★★ Turkey Day gets its own slasher movie about a killer on the loose in Plymouth, Mass. Patrick Dempsey and Gina Gershon star. Eli Roth directed. (107 min, R. Majestic)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER ★★1/2 The third installment in the animated musical family series reunites Justin Timberlake's character with his boy band brethren. With Anna Kendrick and Zooey Deschanel. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Welden)

WISH ★★1/2 A young girl (voice of Ariana DeBose) calls on the power of a star to save her kingdom in this Disney animation, also starring Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. (95 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

older films and special screenings

THE ABYSS (Essex, Wed 6 only)

ELF (Bijou, Wed 29 & Thu)

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (Essex, Sun & Wed 6 only)

LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND (Savoy, Thu only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: THE MAGIC FLUTE (Essex, Sat only)

MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL (48 1/2 ANNIVERSARY EDITION) (Essex, Sun & Wed 6 only)

UNITED IN ANGER: A HISTORY OF ACT UP (Savoy, Fri only)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.