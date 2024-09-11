Now Playing in Theaters: September 11-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of MGM

Channing Tatum in Blink Twice

new in theaters

AM I RACIST? Matt Walsh goes undercover to discredit diversity, equity and inclusion experts in this comic documentary. Justin Folk directed. (101 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

ELECTRIC LADY STUDIOS: A JIMI HENDRIX VISION: John McDermott's documentary explores the origin of the Greenwich Village studio commissioned by the rock legend. (89 min, NR. Savoy)

GOD'S NOT DEAD: IN GOD WE TRUST: A congressional battle pits evangelicalism against secularism in the latest installment of the faith-based series, directed by Vance Null and starring Samaire Armstrong and Dean Cain. (96 min, NR. Essex)

THE KILLER'S GAME: An ailing assassin's attempt to take out a hit on himself leads to havoc in this action comedy starring Sofia Boutella and Dave Bautista. J.J. Perry directed. (104 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star)

SPEAK NO EVIL: A family's weekend stay with new friends doesn't go well in this psychological thriller directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black). James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star. (110 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

currently playing

ALIEN: ROMULUS ★★★ Young colonists get a nasty surprise when they explore an abandoned space station. (119 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Sunset; reviewed 8/21)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE ★★★1/2 A grown-up Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) must save her daughter in this Tim Burton fantasy sequel, partially shot in Vermont. With Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega. (104 min, PG-13. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 9/11)

BLINK TWICE ★★★1/2 Zoë Kravitz directed this psychological thriller in which a dream vacay on a tech billionaire's island turns sinister. (102 min, R. Big Picture, Roxy, Stowe)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes team up in the latest Marvel flick. (127 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise. (95 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

THE FRONT ROOM ★★1/2 Life is hell for a pregnant woman (Brandy Norwood) after her mother-in-law moves in in this horror thriller directed by Max and Sam Eggers. (94 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

GOOD ONE ★★★★1/2 A 17-year-old takes a trip in the Catskills with her dad and his recently divorced friend in this drama from writer-director India Donaldson. (89 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON ★1/2 This "sequel" to the beloved picture book imagines the adult life of a boy who can draw things into reality. (92 min, PG. Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. (96 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Welden)

IT ENDS WITH US ★★1/2 Blake Lively plays a florist struggling to avoid repeating a pattern of abusive relationships. (130 min, PG-13. Majestic, Stowe)

REAGAN ★ Dennis Quaid plays the actor turned president in this biopic. Penelope Ann Miller is Nancy; Sean McNamara directed. (135 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Welden)

SING SING ★★★★ An unjustly incarcerated man finds release in a prison theater group in this drama starring Colman Domingo. (107 min, R. Catamount, Roxy, Savoy)

TOKYO COWBOY: A Japanese businessman takes a company trip to a Montana cattle ranch in this drama from director Marc Marriott, starring Arata Iura and Robin Weigert. (118 min, PG. Roxy)

TRAP ★★★ Attending a pop star's concert can be murder in this thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett. (105 min, PG-13. Bethel, Sunset; reviewed 8/7)

TWISTERS ★★★ Storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star. (117 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset; reviewed 7/31)

older films and special screenings

BLAZING SADDLES 50TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sat & Sun & Wed 18)

THE 'BURBS (Sunset)

CARMEN L. COMEDY SHOW (Savoy, Sat only)

CATVIDEOFEST 2024 (Savoy)

FRIGHT NIGHT (Sunset)

A HATFUL OF RAIN (Catamount, Wed 11 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)