Now Playing in Theaters: September 18-24 

Anthony B. Jenkins in Never Let Go

new in theaters

BETWEEN THE TEMPLES: A cantor gets an unexpected Bat Mitzvah student — his grade school music teacher — in this comedy from director Nathan Silver, starring Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane. (111 min, R. Savoy)

NEVER LET GO: A woman (Halle Berry) raises her sons in isolation from a world ruled by evil spirits — or so she says — in this horror thriller from Alexandre Aja (High Tension), also starring Anthony B. Jenkins. (101 min, R. Essex, Star)

THE SUBSTANCE: An aging celebrity. An illicit drug that promises to create a younger version of herself. What could go wrong? Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) wrote and directed the horror drama, starring Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore. (140 min, R. Capitol, Essex)

TRANSFORMERS ONE: This animated adventure tells the origin story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron became enemies. With the voices of Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. Josh Cooley directed. (104 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

ALIEN: ROMULUS ★★★ Young colonists get a nasty surprise when they explore an abandoned space station. (119 min, R. Majestic; reviewed 8/21)

AM I RACIST? Matt Walsh goes undercover to discredit diversity, equity and inclusion experts in this comic documentary. Justin Folk directed. (101 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE ★★★1/2 A grown-up Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) must save her daughter in this Tim Burton fantasy sequel, partially shot in Vermont. With Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 9/11)

BLINK TWICE ★★★1/2 Zoë Kravitz directed this psychological thriller in which a dream vacay on a tech billionaire's island turns sinister. (102 min, R. Big Picture, Roxy)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes team up in the latest Marvel flick, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. (127 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Sunset)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise. (95 min, PG. Majestic)

ELECTRIC LADY STUDIOS: A JIMI HENDRIX VISION: John McDermott's documentary explores the origin of the Greenwich Village studio commissioned by the rock legend. (89 min, NR. Savoy)

THE FRONT ROOM ★★1/2 Life is hell for a pregnant woman (Brandy Norwood) after her mother-in-law moves in in this horror thriller directed by Max and Sam Eggers. (94 min, R. Majestic)

GOOD ONE ★★★★1/2 A 17-year-old takes a trip in the Catskills with her dad and his recently divorced friend in this drama from writer-director India Donaldson. (89 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 9/18)

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON ★1/2 This "sequel" to the beloved picture book imagines the adult life of a boy who can draw things into reality. (92 min, PG. Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. (96 min, PG. Majestic, Sunset, Welden)

IT ENDS WITH US ★★1/2 Blake Lively plays a florist struggling to avoid repeating a pattern of abusive relationships. (130 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE KILLER'S GAME ★★ An ailing assassin's attempt to take out a hit on himself leads to havoc in this action comedy starring Sofia Boutella and Dave Bautista. J.J. Perry directed. (104 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

REAGAN ★ Dennis Quaid plays the actor turned president in this biopic. Penelope Ann Miller is Nancy; Sean McNamara directed. (135 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Welden)

SING SING ★★★★ An unjustly incarcerated man finds release in a prison theater group in this drama starring Colman Domingo and directed by Greg Kwedar. (107 min, R. Catamount, Roxy, Savoy)

SPEAK NO EVIL ★★★1/2 A family's weekend stay with new friends doesn't go well in this psychological thriller directed by James Watkins. James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star. (110 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

TOKYO COWBOY: A Japanese businessman takes a company trip to a Montana cattle ranch in this drama from director Marc Marriott, starring Arata Iura and Robin Weigert. (118 min, PG. Roxy)

TRAP ★★★ Attending a pop star's concert can be murder in this thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett. (105 min, PG-13. Sunset; reviewed 8/7)

TWISTERS ★★★ Storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star. (117 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset; reviewed 7/31)

older films and special screenings

BLAZING SADDLES 50TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 18 only)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (Catamount, Wed 18 only)

THE MATRIX (Essex, Thu & Sun only)

NEK FLICKS FESTIVAL (Catamount, Fri-Sun only)

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE (Sunset)

WHIPLASH (Savoy)

open theaters

