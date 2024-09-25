Now Playing in Theaters: September 25-October 1 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lionsgate

Aubrey plaza in Megalopolis

new in theaters

THE CRITIC: In the 1930s, a powerful London theater critic and an actress get embroiled in a blackmail plot in this thriller from director Anand Tucker, starring Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville and Gemma Arterton. (101 min, R. Roxy)

LEE: Kate Winslet plays fashion model and Man Ray protégée turned World War II correspondent Lee Miller in this biopic directed by Ellen Kuras, with Alexander Skarsgård and Andy Samberg. (116 min, R. Capitol, Roxy)

MEGALOPOLIS: "New Rome" is the setting for Francis Ford Coppola's science fiction epic about the clash between an idealistic architect (Adam Driver) and the mayor (Giancarlo Esposito) who obstructs his dreams. (138 min, R. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Savoy)

MY OLD ASS: A teen (Maisy Stella) learns life lessons from her older self (Aubrey Plaza) during a mushroom trip in this comedy from director Megan Park. (88 min, R. Majestic)

NOTICE TO QUIT: It's a bad day for an out-of-work actor when his young daughter shows up at his eviction in this indie drama from Simon Hacker, starring Michael Zegen (91 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE WILD ROBOT: A shipwrecked robot becomes caretaker to an orphaned gosling in this animated family adventure from Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon), with the voices of Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal. (101 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

currently playing

AM I RACIST? Matt Walsh goes undercover to discredit diversity, equity and inclusion experts in this comic documentary. Justin Folk directed. (101 min, PG-13. Bijou)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE ★★★1/2 A grown-up Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) must save her daughter in this Tim Burton fantasy sequel, partially shot in Vermont. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 9/11)

BETWEEN THE TEMPLES ★★★★ A cantor gets an unexpected Bat Mitzvah student — his grade school music teacher — in this comedy from director Nathan Silver, starring Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane. (111 min, R. Savoy)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes team up in the latest Marvel flick, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. (127 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

MY PENGUIN FRIEND ★★★1/2 A rescued penguin brings new joy to the life of a disenchanted fisherman in this family drama starring Jean Reno and Adriana Barraza. (97 min, PG. Big Picture)

NEVER LET GO ★★★ A woman (Halle Berry) raises her sons in isolation from a world ruled by evil spirits — or so she says — in this horror thriller from Alexandre Aja (High Tension), also starring Anthony B. Jenkins. (101 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star)

SPEAK NO EVIL ★★★1/2 A family's weekend stay with new friends doesn't go well in this psychological thriller directed by James Watkins. James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star. (110 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE SUBSTANCE ★★★★1/2 Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) wrote and directed this horror drama about a celebrity (Demi Moore) seeking the fountain of youth, also starring Margaret Qualley. (140 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 9/25)

SUGARCANE ★★★★★ This searing documentary from Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat delves into the legacy of abuse at a Canadian residential school for Indigenous children. (107 min, R. Catamount; reviewed 8/28)

TRANSFORMERS ONE ★★★ This animated adventure tells the origin story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron became enemies. With the voices of Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. (104 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

TRAP ★★★ Attending a pop star's concert can be murder in this thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett. (105 min, PG-13. Sunset; reviewed 8/7)

older films and special screenings

BLOOD AND SAND (Catamount, Wed 25 only)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (Essex, Fri-Sun & Wed 2 only)

FAMILY MATTERS (Catamount, Sat only)

HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE 20TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Sunset)

MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL (Roxy)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (Sunset)

WHIPLASH (Savoy)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)