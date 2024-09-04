Now Playing in Theaters: September 4-10 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

new in theaters

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: A grown-up Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) must save her daughter from the dangerous denizens of the Afterlife in this Tim Burton fantasy sequel featuring scenes shot in Vermont. With Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega. (104 min, PG-13. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

THE FRONT ROOM: Life is hell for a pregnant woman (Brandy Norwood) after her mother-in-law moves in in this horror thriller directed by Max and Sam Eggers. With Andrew Burnap and Kathryn Hunter. (94 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

TOKYO COWBOY: A Japanese businessman explores new facets of himself on a company trip to a Montana cattle ranch in this drama from director Marc Marriott, starring Arata Iura and Robin Weigert. (118 min, PG. Roxy)

currently playing

AFRAID ★★★ A digital assistant becomes a family's worst nightmare in this horror flick from Chris Weitz, starring John Cho and Katherine Waterston. (84 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset; reviewed 9/4)

ALIEN: ROMULUS ★★★ Young colonists get a nasty surprise when they explore an abandoned space station. (119 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 8/21)

BLINK TWICE ★★★1/2 Zoë Kravitz directed this psychological thriller in which a dream vacay on a tech billionaire's island turns sinister, starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum. (102 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Roxy, Stowe)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes — one unkillable, one un-shut-up-able — team up in the latest Marvel flick, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. (127 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise. (95 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

THE FORGE: A high school grad faces big choices in this family drama from Alex Kendrick, starring Aspen Kennedy and Karen Abercrombie. (123 min, PG. Essex)

GOOD ONE ★★★★1/2 A 17-year-old takes a trip in the Catskills with her dad and his recently divorced friend in this drama from writer-director India Donaldson, starring Lily Collias and James Le Gros. (89 min, R. Savoy)

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON ★1/2 This "sequel" to the beloved picture book imagines the adult life of a boy who can draw things into reality. (92 min, PG. Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Star, Welden)

IT ENDS WITH US ★★1/2 Blake Lively plays a florist struggling to avoid repeating her family's pattern of abusive relationships in this adaptation of the Colleen Hoover bestseller. (130 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

MY PENGUIN FRIEND ★★★1/2 A rescued penguin brings new joy to the life of a disenchanted fisherman in this family drama, starring Jean Reno and Adriana Barraza. (97 min, PG. Savoy)

REAGAN ★ Dennis Quaid plays the actor turned president in this biopic that takes him from childhood to Washington, D.C. Penelope Ann Miller is Nancy; Sean McNamara directed. (135 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Welden)

SING SING ★★★★ An unjustly incarcerated man finds release in a prison theater group in this drama based on an Esquire article, starring Colman Domingo and directed by Greg Kwedar. (107 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

TOUCH ★★★1/2 A widower searches for the lover he lost 50 years ago in this romantic drama from Baltasar Kormákur (Everest). Egill Ólafsson and Kôki star. (121 min, R. Catamount)

TRAP ★★★ Attending a pop star's concert can be murder in this serial killer thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Josh Hartnett. (105 min, PG-13. Bethel, Sunset; reviewed 8/7)

TWISTERS ★★★ Storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star. (117 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset; reviewed 7/31)

older films and special screenings

BLITHE SPIRIT (Catamount, Wed 4 only)

CATVIDEOFEST 2024 (Savoy)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)