Win Vermont Lake Monsters Tickets: Find Champ in Seven Days This Week! 

Published June 25, 2024 at 1:57 p.m.

click to enlarge Champ at a Lake Monsters baseball game at Centennial Field in Burlington - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Champ at a Lake Monsters baseball game at Centennial Field in Burlington
click to enlarge Hidden Champ
  • This is the Champ you're looking for on the pages of Seven Days newspaper.
Everyone's favorite Lake Monster is hiding out in the pages of Seven Days newspaper this summer. Find him and you'll have a chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Lake Monsters game at Centennial Field in Burlington.

Grab this week's issue and start searching! When you find Champ, fill out the form below and tell us which page he's hiding out on. Winners will be chosen from among the correctly submitted sightings each Tuesday through July 30.

Please note:
  • The Champ you see in the weekly Lake Monsters ad is an imposter. Look for the Champ with an orange circle around his head (see above).
  • One entry allowed per household, per week.
No paper?
Flip through the pages of our digital edition

Fill out my online form.

