2023 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide 

Matt Jenkins

Vermonters know a thing or two about giving. July’s historic flooding produced an equally historic response, with people showing up — and contributing generously — to help neighbors, strangers and businesses rebound.

But here’s a fact that may make you shiver: State data show that Vermonters spend $20 per second with Amazon. Son of a nutcracker! That’s enough to land us all on the naughty list. This holiday season, support your local community and bring comfort and joy to your friends and loved ones by diverting some of your seasonal dollars to shops in Vermont. It will make a big difference to recovering downtowns and other hardworking business owners and artisans across the state.

We’ve packed’ annual Gift Guide with ideas to help you do it. These carefully curated suggestions for gifts from Vermont makers and retailers will help you surprise and delight everyone from your babysitter to your BFF. There are plenty of items under $20, plus a few that make an extra impact for worthy causes.

Readers weighed in on their favorite local businesses, too. Check out the places that your neighbors recommended most often on the Nice List.

No matter what you select from the pages that follow, when you shop close to home for those close to your heart, you’re sure to bring joy to the world.