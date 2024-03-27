Cents and Sensibility: Paying It Forward in the Money & Retirement Issue 

click to enlarge Annelise Capossela | Rev. Diane Sullivan

They say two things are inevitable: death and taxes. Seven Days readers can add an item to that list: our annual Money & Retirement Issue, which arrives around tax season.

This year, the "retirement" part has a special resonance because we recently launched "This Old State," a yearlong series devoted to the ripple effects of Vermont's aging population. Vermont is now the third-oldest state; by 2030, nearly a quarter of its population will be at least 65. As Colin Flanders wrote in a cover story earlier this month, that demographic shift "will have profound impacts on every aspect of life."

Retirement planning is crucial to supporting an aging population. A pair of local experts have guidelines for you, whether you're juggling college funds and student loan payments or already approaching your golden years. Succession planning might also be on your agenda, whether you're passing on a business or a local landmark such as Williston's Isham Family Farm. As the latter case illustrates, "keeping it in the family" isn't always a simple matter.

People who work in the gig or freelance economy generally have to cover the full cost of their retirement contributions. But for some, being their own boss is worth it. We interviewed six workers who chose to join this growing economic sector; a seventh depicted her experiences in cartoon form.

As important as it is to ensure the security of older generations, let's not forget about the young'uns who represent Vermont's economic future. The state's treasurer is proposing a baby bonds trust fund that would give a hand up to kids from lower-income families.

Public school is another social program that helps level the economic playing field — but first it has to be funded. This Town Meeting Day, budgets were voted down in 29 Vermont school districts. In an effort to cut costs to taxpayers, educators are making hard choices — including closing a beloved elementary school.

Hunger and homelessness remain looming problems in Vermont, as local documentarian Bess O'Brien demonstrates in her latest sobering film. The federal farm bill, currently in Congressional limbo, supports nutrition programs that lessen food insecurity — even as other provisions of the bill might contribute to its root causes.

Rising food costs haven't stopped the honor system from working in Vermont, as the success of self-service farmstands shows. But will the recession put a dent in the popularity of online sports wagering, which became legal in Vermont in January? Reporter Derek Brouwer tried it, with the financial backing of Seven Days. He didn't lose his shirt, but he did learn an important lesson: Betting can be addictive, even when the stakes are low. Take that advice to the bank.