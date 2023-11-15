 Where Vermonters Shop Local in 2023 | Seven Days

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

7D PROMO

November 21, 2023 Theme Issue » Holiday Gift Guide

The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2023 

By

Published November 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge header-nicelist-glg23.png

Did you know that every time you shop local, an angel gets its wings? OK, we can't prove that, but you will find unique gifts for everyone on your list and keep your money here in Vermont, and we think that's just heavenly.

What Are You Shopping For?

See which local shops our readers recommend for...

Small businesses in many parts of our brave little state are still recovering from this summer's massive flood damage, and independent shop owners and makers in every town are navigating the many challenges of this so-called post-pandemic world. You'll lift their spirits — and add a little sparkle to your own holiday season — when you share the love and spend your dollars close to home instead of at the big-box stores or that online juggernaut (you know the one we mean). It'll make an outsize difference to your local economy, and we guarantee you'll find gifts galore that will make the season merry and bright.

We know for a fact that Seven Days readers like to shop locally (the same way they like to get their news!): When we asked them for their favorite Vermont purveyors of everything from bicycles to baked goods, they submitted thousands of names. Check out their top recommendations on the Nice List — and keep this hive mind of delightful destinations handy in the coming weeks.

A few of these businesses may still be temporarily closed post-flood, so check websites for updated info — and to see who's selling gift cards and other items online in the meantime.

click image nefcusta2.jpg

Shopping local has already paid off for Lisa Washburn of Hinesburg, the winner of our Gift Local Giveaway. She won $500 courtesy of New England Federal Credit Union to spend at one of her favorite local retailers: Homeport in Burlington. Washburn said:

click to enlarge Lisa Washburn - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Lisa Washburn
"When you buy local, it stays local. More jobs will be created in your town, the community will prosper, and people will be more connected than ever ... Your money helps businesses local to you, as well as your neighbors."

We couldn't agree more. Now get out there and make it a December to remember for our downtowns!



Food & Drink Gifts

... for sweet snacking

Lake Champlain Chocolates
Burlington, Stowe, Waterbury Center, lakechamplainchocolates.com

NU Chocolat
Burlington, nuchocolat.com

Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co.
Montpelier, rabblerouser.net

Shy Guy Gelato
Burlington, shyguygelato.com

Snowflake Chocolates
South Burlington, Jericho, snowflakechocolate.com

... for splendid sipping

Barr Hill
Montpelier, barrhill.com

Beverage Warehouse
Winooski, beveragewarehousevt.com

Dedalus
Burlington, Stowe, dedaluswine.com

Mad River Distillers
Burlington, Waitsfield, madrivertaste.com

Uncommon Coffee
Essex, uncommonvt.com

... for sweetie pies

August First
Burlington, augustfirstvt.com

Boxcar Bakery
Essex Junction, boxcarbakeryvt.com

Klinger's Bread Company
South Burlington, klingersbread.com

Mirabelles Bakery
South Burlington, mirabellesbakery.com

Poorhouse Pies
Underhill, poorhousepies.com

... for adventurous eaters

Cheese & Wine Traders
South Burlington, cheeseandwinetraders.com

City Market, Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop

Always Full Asian Market
South Burlington, Facebook

Healthy Living
South Burlington, Williston, healthylivingmarket.com

Misery Loves Co.
Winooski, mlcvt.com

... for the wannabe chef

As the Crow Flies
St. Albans City, Facebook

Capital Kitchen
Montpelier, capitalkitchenvt.com

Homeport
Burlington, homeportonline.com

Kiss the Cook
Burlington, kissthecook.net

Stowe Living
Stowe, stoweliving.net



Clothing, Shoes & Accessories Gifts

... for fashionable folks

Bailey Road
Montpelier, baileyroadvt.com

Ecco Clothes
Burlington, eccoclothesboutique.com

Harbour Thread
Burlington, harbourthread.com

Jess Boutique
Burlington, jessboutique.com

Old Gold
Burlington, Facebook

... for thrifters

Battery Street Jeans
Burlington, Facebook

Dirt Chic
Burlington, dirtchicvt.com

Old Gold
Burlington, Facebook

Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com

The Vault Collective
Burlington, thevaultcollective.com

... for someone who is a real gem

Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
Burlington, jenniferkahnjewelry.com

Perrywinkle's
Burlington; Plattsburgh, N.Y., perrywinkles.com

Tick Tock Jewelers
Burlington, ticktockjewelers.com

Von Bargen's Jewelry
Burlington, Stowe, Stratton, vonbargens.com

Zinnia
Burlington, zinniastores.com

... for growing and stylish kids

Boho Baby
Williston, bohobabyvt.com

Once Upon a Child
Williston, onceuponachild.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com

Yellow Turtle
Stowe, yellow-turtle.com

Zutano Outlet Store
Montpelier, zutano.com

... for putting your best foot forward

Danform Shoes
Burlington, Colchester, Shelburne, St. Albans, danformshoesvt.com

Dear Lucy
Burlington, dearlucy.com

Harbour Thread
Burlington, harbourthread.com

... for putting your best foot forward(cont.)

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Barre, St. Albans, Williston, Plattsburgh, N.Y., lennyshoe.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com



Arts & Entertainment Gifts

... for vinyl lovers

Autumn Records
Winooski, autumnrecordsvt.com

Buch Spieler Records
Montpelier, buchspielerrecords.com

Burlington Records
Burlington, burlingtonrecords.com

Pure Pop
Burlington, purepoprecords.com

Speaking Volumes
Burlington, speakingvolumesvt.com

... for keeping little ones occupied

Jamie Two Coats' Toy Shop
Shelburne, Facebook

Kidstructive Fun
South Burlington, kidstructivefuntoys.com

The Tinkering Turtle
Burlington, thetinkeringturtle.com

Turner Toys
Williston, turnertoys.com

Woodbury Mountain Toys
Montpelier, woodburymountaintoys.com

... for getting crafty

The Drawing Board
Montpelier, drawingboardvt.com

Must Love Yarn
Shelburne, mustloveyarn.com

Notion Fabric & Craft
Montpelier, notionvt.com

Vermont Art Supply
Burlington, vermontartsupply.com

Stash
Burlington, stashfabricvt.com

... for the musically inclined

Ellis Music
Royalton, ellismusic.com

Higher Ground
South Burlington, highergroundmusic.com

The Flynn
Burlington, flynnvt.org

Pure Pop
Burlington, purepoprecords.com

... for bookworms

Bear Pond Books
Montpelier, bearpondbooks.com

Bear Pond Books
Stowe, stowebooks.com

Crow Bookshop
Burlington, crowbooks.com

The Flying Pig Bookstore
Shelburne, flyingpigbooks.com

Phoenix Books
Burlington, Essex, Rutland, phoenixbooks.biz

... for geeking out

The Boardroom
Burlington, theboardroomvt.com

Champion Comics & Coffee
Williston, championcomicsandcoffee.com

Earth Prime Comics
Burlington, churchstmarketplace.com/earth-prime-comics

Quarterstaff Games
Burlington, quarterstaffgames.com

Small Dog Electronics
Burlington, smalldog.com



Outdoors & Recreation Gifts

... for skiers and riders

Alpine Shop
South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com

Burton
Burlington, burton.com

Onion River Outdoors
Montpelier, onionriver.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com

Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com

... for outdoor enthusiasts

Alpine Shop
South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com

Burton
Burlington, burton.com

Onion River Outdoors
Montpelier, onionriver.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com

Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com

... for wheely good people

Old Spokes Home
Burlington, oldspokeshome.com

Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com

Earl's Cyclery & Fitness
South Burlington, earlsbikes.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com

North Star Sports
Burlington, northstarsportsvt.com



Beauty & Body Gifts

... for lookin' good

City Market, Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop

Ursa Major
Waterbury, ursamajorvt.com

Healthy Living
South Burlington, Williston, healthylivingmarket.com

Mirror Mirror
Burlington, Stowe, mirrormirrorvt.com

Splash Naturals
Montpelier, splashnaturals.com

... for self-care

City Market, Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop

Healthy Living
South Burlington, Williston, healthylivingmarket.com

Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary
Burlington, lunaroma.com

Mirror Mirror
Burlington, Stowe, mirrormirrorvt.com

Splash Naturals
Montpelier, splashnaturals.com

... that are, like, super chill

Grass Queen
Burlington, grassqueenvt.com

Green State Dispensary
Burlington, greenstatedispensary.com

Magic Mann
Essex, magicmann.com

Pepper Lee
Burlington, pepperleecbd.com

Zenbarn Farms
Waterbury Center, zenbarnmj.com



Home & Garden Gifts

... for the home

Common Deer
Burlington, commondeer.com

Home & Garden Vermont
Burlington, homeandgardenvermont.com

Homeport
Burlington, homeportonline.com

SLATE
Burlington, Middlebury, slatehome.co

Bailey Road
Montpelier, baileyroadvt.com

... for gardeners

Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm
Colchester, claussens.com

Dandelion Acres
Bethel, dandelionacres.com

Evergreen Gardens of Vermont
Waterbury Center, evergreengardensvermont.com

Gardener's Supply Company
Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston, gardeners.com

Red Wagon Plants
Hinesburg, redwagonplants.com

... for antique lovers

Anjou & the Little Pear
Burlington, anjouvt.com

Barge Canal Market
Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com

Five Corners Antiques
Essex Junction, Facebook

Bittner Antiques
Shelburne, bittnerantiques.com

Vintage Inspired Marketplace
South Burlington, vintageinspiredmarketplace.com

... FUR the whole family

The Dog and Cat
Essex Junction, Stowe, Facebook

Guy's Farm and Yard
Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston, guysfarmandyard.com

Houndstooth
Burlington, houndstoothvt.com

Pet Food Warehouse
Shelburne, South Burlington, pfwvt.com

The Quirky Pet
Montpelier, quirkypet.com

... for art collectors

Artisans Hand
Montpelier, artisanshand.com

Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery
Burlington, froghollow.org

Milton Artists' Guild Art Center & Gallery
Milton, miltonartistsguild.org

The Soda Plant
Burlington, thesodaplant.com

Thirty-odd
Burlington, thirtyodd.com

Need some specific gift ideas? See what our editors recommend for everyone on your list:

Related 2023 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide
2023 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide
Vermonters know a thing or two about giving. July’s historic flooding produced an equally historic response, with people showing up — and contributing generously — to help neighbors, strangers and businesses rebound. These carefully curated suggestions for gifts from Vermont makers and retailers will help you surprise and delight everyone from your babysitter to your BFF. There are plenty of items under $20, plus a few that make an extra impact for worthy causes.
By Seven Days Staff
Holiday Gift Guide

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation