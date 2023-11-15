Where Vermonters Shop Local in 2023 | Seven Days

Published November 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Did you know that every time you shop local, an angel gets its wings? OK, we can't prove that, but you will find unique gifts for everyone on your list and keep your money here in Vermont, and we think that's just heavenly.
Small businesses in many parts of our brave little state are still recovering from this summer's massive flood damage, and independent shop owners and makers in every town are navigating the many challenges of this so-called post-pandemic world. You'll lift their spirits — and add a little sparkle to your own holiday season — when you share the love and spend your dollars close to home instead of at the big-box stores or that online juggernaut (you know the one we mean). It'll make an outsize difference to your local economy, and we guarantee you'll find gifts galore that will make the season merry and bright.
We know for a fact that Seven Days readers like to shop locally (the same way they like to get their news!): When we asked them for their favorite Vermont purveyors of everything from bicycles to baked goods, they submitted thousands of names. Check out their top recommendations on the Nice List — and keep this hive mind of delightful destinations handy in the coming weeks.
A few of these businesses may still be temporarily closed post-flood, so check websites for updated info — and to see who's selling gift cards and other items online in the meantime.
Shopping local has already paid off for Lisa Washburn of Hinesburg, the winner of our Gift Local Giveaway. She won $500 courtesy of New England Federal Credit Union to spend at one of her favorite local retailers: Homeport in Burlington. Washburn said:
"When you buy local, it stays local. More jobs will be created in your town, the community will prosper, and people will be more connected than ever ... Your money helps businesses local to you, as well as your neighbors."
We couldn't agree more. Now get out there and make it a December to remember for our downtowns!
Lake Champlain Chocolates
Burlington, Stowe, Waterbury Center, lakechamplainchocolates.com
NU Chocolat
Burlington, nuchocolat.com
Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co.
Montpelier, rabblerouser.net
Shy Guy Gelato
Burlington, shyguygelato.com
Snowflake Chocolates
South Burlington, Jericho, snowflakechocolate.com
Barr Hill
Montpelier, barrhill.com
Beverage Warehouse
Winooski, beveragewarehousevt.com
Dedalus
Burlington, Stowe, dedaluswine.com
Mad River Distillers
Burlington, Waitsfield, madrivertaste.com
Uncommon Coffee
Essex, uncommonvt.com
August First
Burlington, augustfirstvt.com
Boxcar Bakery
Essex Junction, boxcarbakeryvt.com
Klinger's Bread Company
South Burlington, klingersbread.com
Mirabelles Bakery
South Burlington, mirabellesbakery.com
Poorhouse Pies
Underhill, poorhousepies.com
Cheese & Wine Traders
South Burlington, cheeseandwinetraders.com
City Market, Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop
Always Full Asian Market
South Burlington, Facebook
Healthy Living
South Burlington, Williston, healthylivingmarket.com
Misery Loves Co.
Winooski, mlcvt.com
As the Crow Flies
St. Albans City, Facebook
Capital Kitchen
Montpelier, capitalkitchenvt.com
Homeport
Burlington, homeportonline.com
Kiss the Cook
Burlington, kissthecook.net
Stowe Living
Stowe, stoweliving.net
Bailey Road
Montpelier, baileyroadvt.com
Ecco Clothes
Burlington, eccoclothesboutique.com
Harbour Thread
Burlington, harbourthread.com
Jess Boutique
Burlington, jessboutique.com
Old Gold
Burlington, Facebook
Battery Street Jeans
Burlington, Facebook
Dirt Chic
Burlington, dirtchicvt.com
Old Gold
Burlington, Facebook
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com
The Vault Collective
Burlington, thevaultcollective.com
Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
Burlington, jenniferkahnjewelry.com
Perrywinkle's
Burlington; Plattsburgh, N.Y., perrywinkles.com
Tick Tock Jewelers
Burlington, ticktockjewelers.com
Von Bargen's Jewelry
Burlington, Stowe, Stratton, vonbargens.com
Zinnia
Burlington, zinniastores.com
Boho Baby
Williston, bohobabyvt.com
Once Upon a Child
Williston, onceuponachild.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com
Yellow Turtle
Stowe, yellow-turtle.com
Zutano Outlet Store
Montpelier, zutano.com
Danform Shoes
Burlington, Colchester, Shelburne, St. Albans, danformshoesvt.com
Dear Lucy
Burlington, dearlucy.com
Harbour Thread
Burlington, harbourthread.com
Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Barre, St. Albans, Williston, Plattsburgh, N.Y., lennyshoe.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com
Autumn Records
Winooski, autumnrecordsvt.com
Buch Spieler Records
Montpelier, buchspielerrecords.com
Burlington Records
Burlington, burlingtonrecords.com
Pure Pop
Burlington, purepoprecords.com
Speaking Volumes
Burlington, speakingvolumesvt.com
Jamie Two Coats' Toy Shop
Shelburne, Facebook
Kidstructive Fun
South Burlington, kidstructivefuntoys.com
The Tinkering Turtle
Burlington, thetinkeringturtle.com
Turner Toys
Williston, turnertoys.com
Woodbury Mountain Toys
Montpelier, woodburymountaintoys.com
The Drawing Board
Montpelier, drawingboardvt.com
Must Love Yarn
Shelburne, mustloveyarn.com
Notion Fabric & Craft
Montpelier, notionvt.com
Vermont Art Supply
Burlington, vermontartsupply.com
Stash
Burlington, stashfabricvt.com
Ellis Music
Royalton, ellismusic.com
Higher Ground
South Burlington, highergroundmusic.com
The Flynn
Burlington, flynnvt.org
Pure Pop
Burlington, purepoprecords.com
Bear Pond Books
Montpelier, bearpondbooks.com
Bear Pond Books
Stowe, stowebooks.com
Crow Bookshop
Burlington, crowbooks.com
The Flying Pig Bookstore
Shelburne, flyingpigbooks.com
Phoenix Books
Burlington, Essex, Rutland, phoenixbooks.biz
The Boardroom
Burlington, theboardroomvt.com
Champion Comics & Coffee
Williston, championcomicsandcoffee.com
Earth Prime Comics
Burlington, churchstmarketplace.com/earth-prime-comics
Quarterstaff Games
Burlington, quarterstaffgames.com
Small Dog Electronics
Burlington, smalldog.com
Alpine Shop
South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com
Burton
Burlington, burton.com
Onion River Outdoors
Montpelier, onionriver.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com
Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com
Alpine Shop
South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com
Burton
Burlington, burton.com
Onion River Outdoors
Montpelier, onionriver.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com
Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com
Old Spokes Home
Burlington, oldspokeshome.com
Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com
Earl's Cyclery & Fitness
South Burlington, earlsbikes.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, Essex, gearx.com
North Star Sports
Burlington, northstarsportsvt.com
City Market, Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop
Ursa Major
Waterbury, ursamajorvt.com
Healthy Living
South Burlington, Williston, healthylivingmarket.com
Mirror Mirror
Burlington, Stowe, mirrormirrorvt.com
Splash Naturals
Montpelier, splashnaturals.com
City Market, Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop
Healthy Living
South Burlington, Williston, healthylivingmarket.com
Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary
Burlington, lunaroma.com
Mirror Mirror
Burlington, Stowe, mirrormirrorvt.com
Splash Naturals
Montpelier, splashnaturals.com
Grass Queen
Burlington, grassqueenvt.com
Green State Dispensary
Burlington, greenstatedispensary.com
Magic Mann
Essex, magicmann.com
Pepper Lee
Burlington, pepperleecbd.com
Zenbarn Farms
Waterbury Center, zenbarnmj.com
Common Deer
Burlington, commondeer.com
Home & Garden Vermont
Burlington, homeandgardenvermont.com
Homeport
Burlington, homeportonline.com
SLATE
Burlington, Middlebury, slatehome.co
Bailey Road
Montpelier, baileyroadvt.com
Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm
Colchester, claussens.com
Dandelion Acres
Bethel, dandelionacres.com
Evergreen Gardens of Vermont
Waterbury Center, evergreengardensvermont.com
Gardener's Supply Company
Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston, gardeners.com
Red Wagon Plants
Hinesburg, redwagonplants.com
Anjou & the Little Pear
Burlington, anjouvt.com
Barge Canal Market
Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com
Five Corners Antiques
Essex Junction, Facebook
Bittner Antiques
Shelburne, bittnerantiques.com
Vintage Inspired Marketplace
South Burlington, vintageinspiredmarketplace.com
The Dog and Cat
Essex Junction, Stowe, Facebook
Guy's Farm and Yard
Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston, guysfarmandyard.com
Houndstooth
Burlington, houndstoothvt.com
Pet Food Warehouse
Shelburne, South Burlington, pfwvt.com
The Quirky Pet
Montpelier, quirkypet.com
Artisans Hand
Montpelier, artisanshand.com
Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery
Burlington, froghollow.org
Milton Artists' Guild Art Center & Gallery
Milton, miltonartistsguild.org
The Soda Plant
Burlington, thesodaplant.com
Thirty-odd
Burlington, thirtyodd.com
find, follow, fan us: