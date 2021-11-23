2021 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide 

T his holiday season, many Vermonters might like to buy presents for everyone from pandemic-weary friends and family to beleaguered doctors and teachers. The last two years have cemented our sense of what's truly important: celebrating our loved ones, big time.

But what to get them, specifically? Our annual Gift Guide brims with ideas both heartfelt and whimsical, from do-gooder gifts that support worthy causes to selections intended simply to make someone smile. In a time of supply chain shortages, these gifts have been vetted and should be in stock. And all have a touch of the Green Mountain State, whether they're handcrafted by local makers or purchased from Vermont retailers.

Shopping local is a gift that keeps on giving, strengthening our economy and community. Shop online or do curbside pickup if you need to, but deposit your dollars directly into our downtowns, not into Jeff Bezos' pockets.

To further inspire your scrupulous spending, we polled Vermonters on their favorite stores as part of our annual Gift Local Giveaway. The community-curated shopping directory on page 16 will send you merrily on your way.

click to enlarge Courtesy Already bought your witchy sister a tarot deck, Venus flytrap and book of spells? Up the creep factor with a broad-winged hawk talon ring from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. Jewelry designer Stacy Hopkins cast the mold from a real hawk foot specimen, and you can buy the ring in bronze or sterling silver. Plus, every sale benefits the VINS Nature Center and its work in education and avian wildlife rehabilitation. $165 at VINS in Quechee.

click to enlarge Courtesy Success! You've convinced your favorite cousin to move from Tennessee to the Green Mountain State. Now you just have to keep her warm through her first winter. Consider the Dolly coat, a cozy jacket sewn from recycled wool blankets and inspired by the question: "What if Dolly Parton lived in Vermont?" Made in Burlington by Kathleen McVeigh. $285; preorder at kittybadhands.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your girlfriend's morning walks are super important for beating the work-from-home blues, but she wore out the traction on her boots last winter. Luckily, she's got you, and you've got the Nexgrip Ice London 3 boots. With their anti-slip rubber and retractable cleat system, it won't even matter if the next-door neighbors forget to salt their sidewalk again. $159.99 at Roam in Montpelier.

click to enlarge Courtesy Do we even need to remind you how much your health care worker roommate deserves some pampering this holiday season? Brighten their day — and their operating room — with a handmade scrub cap from Middlebury's Beau Ties of Vermont. The Alpine Meadows print is pictured, but there's a plethora of patterns sure to help your roomie unleash their inner Dr. Preston Burke. $18 at beautiesltd.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your brother spends every winter week counting down the days until he can hit the slopes, so get him this gorgeous Weekdayer bag to gaze at longingly until the weekend arrives. The hand-printed mountain design holds the promise of fresh powder, and plenty of pockets mean plenty of room for mittens, a water bottle and a Sugarbush Resort beanie. The crossbody satchel is available in forest green or mustard yellow. $68 at Tangerine & Olive in Stowe.

click to enlarge Courtesy Since your eco-conscious mom has already eliminated plastic bags and disposable straws from her life, it's time to introduce her to the wonderful world of reusable gift wrap. Shiki Wraps, woven from recycled plastic by Vermont maker Meagan Downey, are super soft and stretchy, and they bypass the "How do I wrap this strangely shaped present?" problem. Wraps come in various sizes and patterns; all are reversible. From $14 at shikiwrap.com.

Your friend has a cabinet stuffed with board games. Rather than try to figure out which one he's missing, buy him a Frozen Ogre hoodie so he can rep his favorite gaming depot (and candy shop!) in St. Albans. The sweatshirt comes in multiple colors and features the cutest little monster you ever did see. $35 at thefrozenogre.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy If being a messy cook is hereditary, you get it from your mom. Treat her — and maybe yourself — to a stylish stain-avoiding solution with a Linen Cross-Back Square Apron. The stonewashed linen is très French farmhouse, and the deep pockets have plenty of room for wooden spoons and kitchen gadgets. $80 at Malabar in Vergennes.

click to enlarge Courtesy Does your brother claim to like good coffee while firing up the K-Cup every time you visit? Help him improve his morning joe with the Speckled Classic Pour-Over from small-batch Burlington ceramics shop Rory Pots. The retro-inspired stoneware cone and vessel are thrown to order and hold about 30 ounces — enough to serve two to four, if he's inclined to share. $110 at rorypots.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Give your partner a little homegrown fun(gi) with a DIY Pink Oyster 5lb Grow Kit from mushroom masters Funj. Shrooming. With just a little misting, the fully inoculated, ready-to-fruit blocks will grow up to three pounds of pretty pink gills. To practice foraging, you can easily hide it around the house. $17.50 at Funj. Shrooming in St. Albans.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your friends moved out of state a few years ago, and you want to remind them of all your Green Mountain adventures together. The way to their hearts is through their stomachs. So try the Taste Place Favorites Gift Box, which includes all the essentials of a very Vermonty charcuterie board: Shelburne Farms 2-Year Cheddar, Babette's Table saucisson sec, Sidehill Farm jam and Burke Mountain Confectionery chocolate truffles. $65 at Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield.

click to enlarge Courtesy Beer is good. But beer can do good, too. When you stop by the taproom to pick up a bottle of Lawson's Finest Liquids' award-winning Maple Tripple Ale for your neighbor, add a donation to the Sunshine Fund. Part of Lawson's Social Impact Program, which features limited-release Good Brews for a Cause, it supports local nonprofits such as Pathways Vermont and the Kelly Brush Foundation. Add a Rainbow Can Cooler ($5) to benefit Outright Vermont. Price varies at Lawson's Finest Liquids in Waitsfield.

click to enlarge Courtesy The world of wine — particularly natural wine — can feel like an exclusive club for cool kids with climate-controlled cellars. But Salt & Bubbles' Coupe Club is a pretension-free way to introduce even your wine-snobbiest BFF to new grapes, regions, producers and styles. Membership comes with two handpicked wines per month, the story behind each bottle, pairing suggestions and recipes, a tote bag, and 10 percent off at the wine bar and market. $40 per month at Salt & Bubbles in Essex Junction.

When Guy Fieri came to taste Burlington's best in 2019, your coworker was among the first to know which diners, drive-ins and dives he hit. Why not take this Food Network superfan to Flavortown with Fieri-approved Hot Chili Oil and Sweet Cranberry Sauce from Hong's Chinese Dumplings? Help her rep BTV's nationally renowned dumpling destination with a restaurant T-shirt, too. $6.95 and $20, respectively, at Hong's Chinese Dumplings in Burlington.

click to enlarge Courtesy The neighbor kid places bets like he's the second coming of Nathan Detroit, the crap-shooting charmer of Guys and Dolls. So deck the halls with a deck of cards — a beautiful pack made by artist/designer Sarah Ryan of Colchester — and turn the boy into a young card shark. These playing cards are so good looking, your neighbor might shift his attention from five-card stud to floral design. $18 at sarahryanstudio.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your sister is a crafter, adept with both paintbrush and hammer. Hook her up with a new creative outlet — and a cozy winter activity — by giving her an Oxford punch needle for rug hooking, made by the Oxford Company in Cornwall. The easy-to-learn hobby doubles as a stress reliever; it involves repeated stabbing and results in something beautiful. Maybe she'll make you a rug for Christmas 2022! $39 at amyoxford.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy For your friend who loves to read And a tote bag she does need To keep books from getting lost, How 'bout one with a nod to Frost? It commemorates the home Where he wrote his greatest poem. The tote's crafted by a student; Your friend'll love it, who wouldn't? $12 online at the Robert Frost Stone House Museum in Shaftsbury.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your long-ago UVM roommate is a wannabe Vermonter. She took the career fast lane out of state and never looked back. But she still remembers seeing papier-mâché puppets in the hills of the Northeast Kingdom — larger than life and strutting on stilts, decrying capitalism against a backdrop of summer sky. Stir her memories with a vintage Bread and Puppet Theater poster by artist and founder Peter Schumann. $25 to $50 at Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover.

click to enlarge Courtesy If your sweetheart is a toughie to shop for, Terry Zigmund has you covered. Each piece of stained-glass art she crafts at her South End studio is one of a kind — and should find its way to that one-of-a-kind special someone. Zigmund creates seasonal pieces, such as a tree framed in autumn colors, as well as glass art featuring hearts, like the lovely example pictured here. $90 at Burlington Community Glass Studio.

click to enlarge Courtesy From Reality to Ziggy Stardust to Earthling to Young Americans, David Bowie was a fashion and rock icon, playing with image as if it were a Fender Stratocaster. Wrap Bowie in a bow as a gift to the whole family. Grandma (who listened to Bowie in the '60s) and the kids (who were born after his 2016 death) will all enjoy the styles on display in the 500-piece Iconic David Bowie puzzle. $16.95 at Phoenix Books in Burlington, Essex Junction and Rutland.

"Your mama don't dance and your daddy don't rock 'n' roll." But Mom and Dad do love Broadway shows. As a gift to the old folks who say they "need nothing," support a local arts organization that routinely brings them the hits of the Great White Way. In their name, contribute to Lyric Theatre. Founded in Burlington in 1974, the nonprofit, volunteer-run musical theater company will present Matilda the Musical in the spring. Donate at lyrictheatrevt.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your spouse won't put down his smartphone unless it catches fire. Your blasé teenage kids cry "Boooring!" whenever you suggest a new hiking trail. Give them an adrenaline rush that'll literally sweep them off their feet and send them howling through the treetops in one of Vermont's most scenic spots. A two- to three-hour zip-line canopy tour runs $99.95 to $109.95 per person at ArborTrek Canopy Adventures, near Smugglers' Notch in Jeffersonville.

click to enlarge Courtesy Long before hip-hop artists were battling over East Coast versus West Coast, New England skiers were declaring their downhill dominance, born from years of navigating ice-encrusted slopes. Sure, Rocky Mountain powder is fun. But if you can ski the East, you can ski the world. Mountain mavens can sport their coastal cred proudly with a Powder Day Pom Beanie from Vermont's Ski the East. $30 at skitheeast.net.

click to enlarge Courtesy Vermont roads were made for rambling, but those rambles need not be aimless. Since 1954, membership in the 251 Club of Vermont has inspired Green Mountain enthusiasts to visit every city, town and shire in the state. As Dr. Arthur Wallace Peach, who conceived the idea, once put it, "Discover the secret and lovely places that main roads do not reveal." A one-year gift membership starts at $12 at vt251.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy We all have that free-spirited aunt or "You can shave my legs when I'm dead!" college friend who joins us on our camping trips and steps out of her tent each morning to pee, keeping warm in a pair of socks. Let her stocking feet speak her mind with Blue Q's "I Fucking Love It Out Here" socks. $12.95 at Blue Moon Clothing & Gifts in Brandon.

click to enlarge Courtesy As Sen. Bernie Sanders says, "If there was ever a moment when we needed to stand up and fight against the forces of oligarchy, this is that time." With so many crises converging on us, it's easy to throw up our hands in resignation. But despair is not an option — nor are cold hands. Folks marching for the cause will appreciate a sensible pair of Bernie Mittens, designed by local schoolteacher Jen Ellis. Maybe you saw Bernie wearing them at Joe's thing in January? $49.99 at Vermont Teddy Bear in Shelburne.

click to enlarge Courtesy There's a timeless beauty to Vermont State Parks — and a timeless charm to the artwork that supports them. Bestow a Vermont Parks Collection print on your wilderness-loving wife. Each was designed by a local artist to capture the unique spirit of these special places. A portion of every sale goes to Vermont Parks Forever, the nonprofit foundation for Vermont State Parks. $38 at Common Deer in Burlington.

Not all who wander are lost, and not all who shiver through winter hate Vermont. Some just prefer it 85 degrees and sunny. For those summer souls who long for longer days and warmer weather, get something to look forward to: a day pass or season membership to the Burlington Surf Club for $20 or $200, respectively. The Adirondack chairs and standup paddleboards are beckoning...

click to enlarge Courtesy Add a set of practical, stylish Bierfilzl felt coasters to the cooler of Vermont craft brews your nephew has requested for the holidays. Hand-cut from merino wool in the U.S. and modeled after similar items used in Bavarian beer gardens, these classy coasters absorb condensation and won't stick awkwardly to chilly cans, bottles and glasses. Bierfilzl means "beer felt" in German — a bonus party conversation starter! $24 at Slate in Burlington.

click to enlarge Courtesy Remind your sibling of the magic of your childhood ski trips with a Winter Night Print by Barnet artist and designer Annemarie Buckley. You can practically smell the freshly fallen snow and sense the anticipation of a powder day in her vivid artwork. Crisply screen-printed by New Duds in Colchester on top-quality paper stock, each work is signed by the Buckley Projects artist. $75 at buckleyprojects.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy In honor of this year's bumper harvest of wild mushrooms, give your favorite mycophile a screen-printed Mushroom Tea Towel created by Burlington's Leanne Shunney. The artist credits her love of autumn and walks in the woods for inspiring the whimsical illustrations of six different mushrooms that grace both edges of the 100 percent cotton flour sack. $14 at leanneshunney.com or Golden Hour Gift Co. in Burlington and Winooski.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bring folded book art to your book club gift exchange and watch the unusual, recycled-paper sculpture prompt lively discussion. Created from secondhand hardcovers by Norwich artist Luciana Frigerio, each custom-made piece involves hundreds of meticulous page folds to spell out a word when the book stands open. You can pick the book color and the word, but what could be better than "Joy" for a seasonal celebration of your reading posse? $65 at lfpaperworks.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Sorry, Kermit, but it is easy being green with this sweet glass globe verdant with succulents. Even the friend who cannot keep a spider plant alive will have plant-parent success with the low-maintenance Medium Succulent Hanging Globe from Muddy Toes Terrariums of Burlington. Each festive living ornament is unique and will flourish hanging by a window or sitting on a shelf. $58 at muddytoesterrariums.com; also available for pickup at Thirty-odd in Burlington.

click to enlarge Courtesy If anyone else knows northern winters like Vermonters, it's the denizens of Nordic nations. Inspired by their unfussy, natural aesthetic, Vermont-based Hauskaa Design handcrafts charming tabletop townscapes from sustainably harvested wood. The copper-chimneyed Vermont Farmhouse candleholder will light up long, dark winter nights for your bestie while she dreams of summer. $48 at Addison West in Middlebury.

Reciprocate a lifetime of grandma hugs with Vermont Flannel's Luxury Patchwork Blanket. The cozy, colorful, super-soft blanket is handcrafted in the U.S. from 100 percent certified organic cotton — and for each one sold, Vermont Flannel makes a donation to the Vermont Foodbank. So far, the company has funded more than 75,000 meals for Vermonters in need. That's sure to make Gram feel warm, inside and out. $129.80 from Vermont Flannel in Burlington, East Barre, Ferrisburgh, Johnson and Woodstock.

click to enlarge Courtesy Only the most peculiar items will do for your inquisitive kids' stocking stuffers. Shoot for the moon with LuvyDuvy's Neapolitan Freeze Dried Ice Cream Sandwich ($4.99), available at the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich. While you're at it, donate to the Montshire Now & Next fund to ensure the longevity of the museum, which encourages interactive learning for all ages. Contribute any amount at montshire.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy Everyone in your family got hooked on baking bread and other treats in the pandemic's early days. But your niece is the only one still sifting flour and kneading dough on a regular basis. Outfit her with a "Baker in Training" tee so people know she's committed to confections. $14.95 at King Arthur Flour in Norwich.

click to enlarge Courtesy Since his field trip to Billings Farm & Museum over the summer, your preschooler hasn't stopped talking about all the cool cows and chickens. Keep the fun going at home with Kristina Rodanas' Moooo! A Billings Farm Alphabet. Her watercolor and colored pencil illustrations are rich in detail and oh-so-Vermonty. $18.95 at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your business partner's children are practically family, so you want to get them something with a personal touch. Made in Vermont, Maple Landmark's colorful wooden Name Puzzles can be fully customized to spell out names from three to 12 letters long. In other words, little Zoe and Carlos Javier are both covered. $17.15 to $44.60 at Maple Landmark in Middlebury.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mud season comes up quick after winter, and your favorite babysitting charge is a world-class puddle jumper. Make sure her feet are protected from the muck with Western Chief Kids' Space Dinos Rain Boots, featuring an out-of-this-world design that a quirky kid like her will surely covet. $30 at Farm-Way/Vermont Gear in Bradford.

click to enlarge Courtesy An avid reader, your stepson has a penchant for stories about human-animal relationships. Pick him up a copy of Vermont author Dayna Lorentz's Of a Feather, called "unusual and poignant" by Kirkus Reviews. The middle-grade novel centers on an unlikely friendship between a foster kid and a great horned owl. $16.99 (hardcover) at Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick and other local booksellers.

Your boyfriend's 3-year-old loves hosting pretend cooking shows — maybe he's inspired by all those episodes of "The Great British Bake Off" that you stream. But his kitchen play set lacks carbs. Round out his inedible arrangement with Hape's Toddler Bread Basket, a glutinous array of breadstuffs including faux muffins, croissants, crackers and more. $19.99 at Turner Toys in Essex Junction.

click to enlarge Courtesy One of your favorite things about your BFF is her high-wattage smile. Help her keep the winter blahs at bay with Tata Harper's Be Adored lip treatment, a pick-me-up for any pout. Made in Vermont from skin-superfood ingredients that hydrate and plump, the lip tint "has a beautiful natural tone, like you just ate a bowl of berries," one customer raved. $34 at tataharperskincare.com and be. Skin Clinic in Shelburne.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your handsome husband has grown a beard for winter warmth. As much as you dig the scruffy look, it's obvious the itchiness is getting to him. To the rescue: Feared Beard VT's Frosted Woods Beard Balm. Made in Burlington, this all-natural salve moisturizes and protects skin while imbuing it with an invigorating spearmint-pine scent. $16 at fearedbeardvt.com; also available at Healthy Living Market & Café in South Burlington and Williston.

click to enlarge Courtesy Uh oh! The office Yankee swap is fast approaching, and you have no clue what would make your coworkers feel holly jolly. The answer: Clover Apothecary's Sunshine in a Bottle. A blend of vitamin D3 and organic Vermont CBD oil, this is the feel-good dropper everyone needs in the winter — especially that grumpy guy in HR. $49 at Clover Gift Shop in Woodstock.

click to enlarge Courtesy During market season, your farmer friend kept you stocked with kale and kohlrabi. It's time to return the favor with Carrot Calendula Soap, handmade by Craftsbury's Green Village Soap. Any gardener would love to lather up with this veggie-forward face and body bar, featuring vitamin A and beta-carotene antioxidants from carrot juice, plus the anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties of calendula. $6.50 at greenvillagesoap.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy From politics to the pandemic, the past few years have been rough on everyone — yourself included. Your 2022 New Year's resolution is to adopt a more positive mindset, so get yourself The Gratitude Journal and start logging daily highlights. Science shows that people who practice gratitude train their minds to find more things to be grateful for, a habit that contributes to happier, healthier lives. $16.99 at Bear Pond Books in Montpelier and other local booksellers.

click to enlarge Courtesy An amateur mixologist, your niece is obsessed with Caledonia Spirits' Barr Hill Gin. So she'll get a buzz from the Juniper perfume, inspired by Barr Hill Gin's botanical profile and part of Ondine, a collection of organic and wild essence perfumes blended in Vermont. With notes of juniper, honey, ginger, ylang ylang and white fir, every whiff is intoxicating. From $65 at Ondine in Montpelier.

Yoga has been grounding for your teen son during this rocky semester of the return to in-person learning. To help him and others continue the healing practice, give him a membership to Story Yoga, which includes access to a digital yoga class library and options for unlimited passes to live classes. It all helps fund the Burlington nonprofit's yoga teacher trainings and classes for folks in recovery. $5 to $50 per month at storyyogainc.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy Scouring your cousin's Instagram, you discover she's a total board game freak. When she visits after the holidays, surprise her with a gift certificate to the Boardroom in Burlington. Now you'll have an excuse to get out of the house while your mothers discuss how you're both not living up to your potential. Amounts vary at theboardroomvt.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Grandma is well into her second act, picking up new hobbies and skills left and right. You've seen pictures of her from the late '60s performing with a folk band, but you know she's rusty at best. Sign her up for guitar lessons at the Burlington Music Dojo so she's ready to hit open mics in the New Year. Prices vary at burlingtonmusicdojo.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy As the holiday season approaches, your uncle is already thinking about spring — he lives to hike Vermont's mountains. Give him a membership to the Green Mountain Club and turn him on to the conservation nonprofit's volunteer opportunities. Volunteers might become trailhead stewards, corridor monitors or bark mulch packers. He'll dig it! Membership prices vary at greenmountainclub.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your brother wants to learn mindfulness techniques but isn't sure where to start. Sign him up for private movement and mindfulness sessions with Burlington performer and choreographer Hanna Satterlee, who founded Vermont Dance Alliance. Classes might incorporate yoga, dance, improvisation, meditation and writing. $75 for an hour or $90 for 90 minutes, at hannasatterlee.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Winter is a tough time to find ways for the little ones to blow off steam, and your neighbor has four kids. Set her up with a day pass to Wonderfeet Kids' Museum in Rutland. The rug rats can go wild with sensory tables, a wind tunnel and hands-on exhibits galore. $5 at wonderfeetkidsmuseum.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy Much as you try to pamper your deserving wife, you've been told you don't exactly have the magic touch when it comes to massage. Let the professionals at the Spa at Topnotch Resort in Stowe do the work for you. Rubdown options range from foot massage to CBD massage to the Topnotch signature massage, featuring heat therapy and house-blended aromatherapy oils. Various prices at topnotchresort.com.

Your sister and brother-in-law have a peculiar combination of tastes. They crave a backwoods escape, but only with a degree of built-in comfort. An overnight in a yurt is just the ticket, and Howling Moon Farm in Randolph offers one with homey amenities and proximity to nature. ("You'll hear our sheep baaing to one another," the listing promises.) Prices vary; details at howlingwolffarm.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your girlfriend is too cool for corporate pop music. She's all about supporting independent artists, but she also wants some smooth R&B and neo-soul for when you're alone together and getting cuddly. Look no further than Burlington's own Ivamae, who released a gorgeous record of slow jams this year called Tender Meat. Cut out the middleman and order the limited-edition vinyl for $50 from ivamae.bandcamp.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy We've all got that friend who seems to know every trivia tidbit about every song on the radio. Impress them and satisfy their voracious appetite for music history with a selection from the 33 1/3 book series. Each slender paperback volume focuses on a classic album, by artists ranging from Aphex Twin to Leonard Cohen. $15 each at Autumn Records in Winooski.

click to enlarge Courtesy For the bighearted bookworm on your list, the perfect page-turner is The Most Costly Journey/El Viaje Más Caro. This stirring graphic anthology is a collection of eye-opening stories of Addison County migrant farmworkers, illustrated by New England cartoonists. Best of all, profits support the Open Door Clinic, a nonprofit that provides free health care to uninsured or underinsured Addison County residents. $17.99 at the Flying Pig Bookstore in Shelburne and other local booksellers.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mom and Dad got serious about gardening during the pandemic — like, they texted you pictures of their growing peppers captioned, "Our babies!" Don't take it personally. Lean into supporting their new obsession with a gift of The New Heirloom Garden: Designs, Recipes, and Heirloom Plants for Cooks Who Love to Garden, the latest from Manchester cookbook author and kitchen garden designer Ellen Ecker Ogden. $24.99 at Everyone's Books in Brattleboro and other local booksellers.

click to enlarge Courtesy Buying a gift for a jam band-loving nephew is tough. He doesn't need concert tickets because he's already following his fave bands on tour, selling grilled cheeses in the parking lot. Trey Anastasio has you covered with Burn It Down (Live). The Phish front man's new release is a triple-disc album — and it's live, so you won't have to listen to your nephew complain about the studio ruining the jams. $54.97 at Pure Pop Records in Burlington.

click to enlarge Courtesy Cousin Jenny is as obsessed with fitness classes as she is with self-improvement. How to combine the two into a no-fail holiday gift? Get her The Secret to Superhuman Strength, the latest graphic memoir from acclaimed Vermont author and cartoonist Alison Bechdel. Bringing together Bechdel's lifelong fascination with fitness fads and her search for enlightenment, the book spans cultural territory from Jack LaLanne to Jack Kerouac. $24 at Yankee Bookshop in Woodstock and other local booksellers.

Your cable news-addicted uncle has got to lighten up. Take all the bad thoughts in his head and turn them into happy ones with a gift of laughter. How about tickets to see DeAnne Smith (pictured) at Vermont Comedy Club on December 17 or 18? Known for silly yet incisive social commentary, the award-winning comedian can open listeners' minds through punch lines. (If the curmudgeon in your life needs more than one show, opt for a gift certificate instead.) Prices vary at Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington.

click to enlarge Courtesy Your dog-nephew — yes, that is a thing — never met a chew toy he didn't disembowel within 15 minutes. He'll get more wear out of Orvis' Animal Squeaky Toys, plush playthings with reinforced seams and multiple squeakers that are designed to endure the most persistent pup jaws. Available animal shapes include squirrel, duck, sloth, trout, golden retriever and buffalo plaid-clad moose. $29.95 at Orvis in Manchester.

click to enlarge Courtesy For your epicurean Eskapoo, only the best treats will do. The baked biscuits from Andy's Dandys are made from human-grade ingredients like applesauce, honey and rolled oats. An apple-cheddar Snow Globe treat, featuring a merry snowman with sugar-free yogurt icing, will delight any doggy. Or go big with the Snow Globe gift box, which includes cinnamon-peanut bones and mini hearts. $4.89 and $13.89, respectively, at Andy's Dandys in Richmond.

click to enlarge Courtesy Working from home since March 2020, you've never enjoyed so much quality time with your Yorkshire terrier. But sometimes you actually need to, well, work from home — without canine interruption. Outward Hound's Blue Puzzle Cube Dog Toy provides hours of mentally engaging play. And when you finally get off that Zoom call, you can toss around the squeaky balls together. $16.79 at Pet Food Warehouse in Shelburne and South Burlington.

click to enlarge Courtesy Earlier this year, you adopted the floofiest kitten imaginable. Pay your pet-happiness forward by supporting the Humane Society of Chittenden County's efforts to decrease the number of homeless kittens in the community. A donation to Kira's Fund honors late Shelburne teen Kira Serisky, a cat foster parent who chronicled her devoted efforts on her Instagram, by covering spay and neuter costs for those in need through HSCC's Community Pet Clinic. Donate any amount at hsccvt.org/kiras-fund.

click to enlarge Courtesy Garfield loves lasagna, but your cat Cheshire is mad about meatballs — colorful felt ones, that is. Made in Montpelier, Simply B Vermont's Catnip-Filled Ravioli and Felted Meatball cat toy set features a proprietary herb blend that even catnip-indifferent kitties will enjoy. In an ingenious use of packaging, the ravioli and meatball toys can be returned to their tin to "recharge" the scent. $8.99 at simplybvt.com; also available at Houndstooth in Burlington.

click to enlarge Courtesy Like so many people, your in-laws took up bird-watching as a pandemic hobby. Indulge their avian admiration with a stunning Indio Birdhouse, handcrafted by Winooski woodworker Steve Hadeka. Featuring midcentury-modern architecture and appealing aqua accents, the fully functioning birdhouse can accommodate nuthatches, wrens and finches — or be displayed inside as the work of art it is. From $249 at pleasantranch.com.