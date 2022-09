2022 Vermont Gereral Election — List of All Candidates 

click to enlarge

Statewide Contests

Who's on your Senate ballot?



Who's on your State Rep ballot?

Who's on the ballot for State's Attorney and Sheriff in your county?

The following candidates appear on the ballot for these statewide, county and legislative offices. Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. Information was provided by the candidates. Probate judge, assistant judge and high bailiff candidates can be found online at sos.vermont.gov Jump to:All Vermonters will see these folks on their ballots — sometimes more than once! Want to hear more about their plans? Read what the candidates for each race say here:Scan the list below or type your town or county name to narrow the list to candidates and races in your area.Scan the list below or type your town or county name to narrow the list to candidates and races in your area.Scan the list below or type your county name to narrow the list to candidates and races in your area.