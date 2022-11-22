2022 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide 

When it comes to giving, it's the thought that counts — and there's a lot of brainpower behind the 70 presents highlighted in this handy guide. These delightful, often unexpected gifts were cherry-picked to check all the boxes: Some will run you less than $20, while others are "do-good" gifts that contribute to worthy causes. From a bubble gum chemistry kit for your kid to coffee-infused maple syrup for Grandma, there's something sweet for everyone on your list.
Even better: The purchase of each product supports Vermont artisans and retailers — a gift to the community. Many Seven Days readers have pledged to keep their dollars local this year. Find their favorite Green Mountain State storefronts in the Nice List. Then get out there and put a bow on it.
Wearables & Accessories
A conundrum: You want to get a present for the work friend with whom you hit up Zero Gravity Craft Brewery every Friday, but you didn't pull his name in the office Secret Snowflake. Surely, no one will notice if you give him a small token, namely a Little Wolf embroidered patch
that he can iron onto his jacket to rep his favorite pale ale. $5 at Zero Gravity in Burlington
A first-year student at Middlebury College, your niece has been getting involved in the Sunrise Movement, a youth effort to stop climate change. So you'd better get her something that looks cute and sticks it to the wasteful fast fashion industry. A boho linen patchwork crop top
— handmade from thrifted, upcycled textiles by Peru, Vt., artisan Zoe Loomis — is just the ticket. $120 at ZoeLoomisHandmade on Etsy
During the pandemic, your partner got really into identifying the plants in the woods behind your house. A botanical tote bag
would be a very appropriate vessel in which to carry home those found leaves and fungi. Designed by Vermont artist Franky Frances Cannon, this tote features a botanist on an all-day fern foray and a diagram of a maidenhair spleenwort (your partner will know what that is). $20 for one or $30 for two at frankyfrancescannon.com
Your mother-in-law has never been the "fluffy pink bunny slippers" type — she's the "trimmed the hedges and fed the chickens before breakfast" type. Get her a pair of slippers that can do it all. Vermont House Shoes
feature soft leather outsides and warm wool insides; they're perfect for going from bed to mailbox and everywhere in between. Add-on rubber soles ($50) turn them into streetwear. $150 at Queen City Dry Goods
While an overstuffed purse has been your best friend's signature look for years, she's trying to travel lighter these days. (Her back will thank her.) Support her efforts with a vegetable-tanned leather cardholder
. One of a kind and available in four colors, the compact wallet alternative will fit easily into a small bag — or even a pocket. $115 at Honor Leather
Your trans nephew has had a tough year, with transphobic and homophobic attitudes gaining steam where he lives. Let him know that you get it — and support other LGBTQ youth, too — by giving him a stylin' beanie
sporting the logo of Outright Vermont, the Burlington nonprofit that offers education, outreach and safe spaces. $25.50 at outrightvt.org
In the past year, your sister has dumped her college boyfriend, bought a bunch of houseplants and decided to trade her preppy wardrobe for a hippie-chic vibe. Enter Montpelier's Vermont Wardrobe Styling, whose Authentic Style Consultation
can help your sis transform her closet to match her new life. $330 at vtwardrobestyling.com
Food & Drink
Local cheesemonger Emma Harvey calls Pin Up Pickles
' Bread & Butters "the most spectacular pickles in the entire world." "The Pickle Lady" Rachel Smith's sweet-and-salty B&Bs are a hot commodity, but her Classic Dilly Beans and Sweet Beets are just as tasty. Gift a jar to your foodie friend — or let them try their hand at Devious Dills: A DIY Pickle Kit. From $7 at pinuppickles.com
or at New England Collective
at the University Mall in South Burlington.
Commemorate your newlywed friends' honeymoon beer crawl down and around the Queen City's "Pint Street" with a set of Flynn Ave Teku glasses
. The 14-ounce glasses depict Burlington Beer's new home in the historic Lumière brothers factory building, and they're ideal vessels for enjoying a Fair Acre or a Stone Fence — new seasonal lagers from the brewery. $12 each at Burlington Beer
Help your warm-weather-loving BFF combat the winter doldrums one piece of toast at a time. V Smiley Preserves' Three Seasons of Summer
box celebrates early summer strawberries, high-season crabapples and early autumn plums. Much of the fruit in these two-ounce jars of honey-sweetened preserves comes from Cornwall's Windfall Orchard. The dolgo crabapple-rosehip flavor is founder V Smiley's favorite with cheese and in savory cooking. $32 at Minifactory
Help your college student graduate from the meal plan with a gift card for a cooking class
at Richmond Community Kitchen. The monthly hands-on classes are limited to 12 students, which is a lot smaller than those organic chemistry lectures. Local chef-instructors teach everything from simple meal tricks to globe-trotting dishes such as Mediterranean mezze, Ethiopian sauces and congee. $50 at Richmond Community Kitchen
Your grandparents are Vermonty to the max: They put maple syrup in everything. Amp up their morning coffees — or evening cocktails — with Organic Coffee-Infused Maple Syrup
from Summit Maple Farm. Active-duty military members Mike and Jess Willey collect sap from their hilltop 800-tap sugar bush in Fairfax, producing syrup in small batches over a wood-fired evaporator. Every purchase helps support veterans across the country through donations to various nonprofits. $21.99 at summitmaplefarm.com
Family holiday drama driving you crazy? Treat yourself to a box of Cinnamon Toffee Swirl Bonbons
. They've got 15 milligrams of CBD and are "crunchy and gooey with a touch of spice," Rosie's Confections founder and chocolatier Emma Rose says. She created the treat last holiday season, and it went on to win the Headies Cup CBD edible category in April. $24 for a box of four at Rosie's Market & Café
Your cousin is famous for her flaky pie crust — and for using a wine bottle as a rolling pin. Class up her kitchen with an elegant, purpose-built tool from South Burlington's Vermont Rolling Pins
. The Shaker is timeless, and the French Rolling Pin's tapered ends make rolling dough très facile
. If you want to make your cuz laugh, opt for the Wine Bottle Pin: It's everything she's used to, but in wooden form. From $45 at vermontrollingpins.com
Arts & Entertainment
Your granddaughter is headed to art school, and she needs pictures for her dorm room and inspiration for her classroom. Charlotte artist Wylie Garcia has you (and one wall) covered with her acrylic painting
"Pajama Corsage." Painted on a birch panel, the pink-and-purple flowers are as warm as flannel PJs and as bold as your gonna-be-an-artist grandkid. Find this painting ($200) and other artwork by Garcia at soapboxarts.com
Teach your children the value of sending thank-you notes and greeting cards — and show them the joy of growing flowers — with Cards by Cato
. The seasonal and holiday-themed cards by Vermont artist Catie Owen are made on compostable paper that's embedded with wildflower seeds. The recipient can plant the paper to yield vibrant, colorful flowers. $6 each at catoandcompany.com
and at the Soda Plant
A night on the town — and a visit with a friend — is an extra-special treat after a couple of years of pandemic-induced hiding. Combine the two by giving your bestie a pair of tickets to Manual Cinema's Frankenstein
and call it a date for you and your pal at Burlington's Flynn on February 17. The Chicago-based company uses shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques and music to create its shows. $25-45 at flynnvt.org
When your sister was a full-fledged hippie, she dabbled in batik — a "resist" method of dyeing fabric that uses wax. Recall those days of golden beauty with a glass "batik" vase
made in the Mad River Valley. The pattern and color of the gorgeous vase echo batik textiles. Put a flower in it, and bring back the '60s — your sister will dig it. $325 at Mad River Glass Gallery
Between unwrapping presents and chowing down on baked ham, the fam needs an activity. How about a painted puzzle
by local artist and muralist Mary Lacy? Grab brushes for the gang — from toddler to grandpa — and cap your festivities by painting wooden puzzle pieces and then assembling the creation, which might take the shape of a human figure or a creature from nature. $50 at marylacyart.com
You've just moved in with your partner, and you're establishing traditions. Get the rituals going with a deck of Emily Anderson's Mary Lacy cards
— 67 whimsical drawings with sweet messages. Every day, spread out the cards facedown. You pick one, she picks one, then you choose a card together. From the simple (fairy of "easy errands") to the spiritual (fairy of "looking deeper and finding more"), Anderson's cards pair well with morning coffee. $40 at bluebirdfairies.com
and at Thirty-odd
Mom and Dad bolted (and downsized) during the pandemic, leaving their sprawling apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side for a 19th-century cape in the Upper Valley. They're enamored with Vermont but miss the bright lights of Broadway. They don't need things, but they crave culture. In their name, make a donation to JAG Productions
, a Black theater company based in White River Junction, and snag them tickets to JAGfest
, taking place February 3 through 19. Various amounts at jagproductionsvt.com
Outdoors & Rec
There's a lady in your life who likes to look sharp wherever she goes — even climbing Camel's Hump. Protect her peepers from those nasty UV rays with a stylish pair of high-performance Julbo Spark Sunglasses
. $129.95 at Onion River Outdoors
Every skier and snowboarder knows that mittens and smartphones are as incompatible as freezing rain and a black diamond run — until now. Phone-friendly Screen Grab Glove Liners
fit cozily under a pair of gloves or mittens and allow the wearer to swipe, tap, text and snap pics without risking frostbite. Perfect for that teen who needs to check TikTok on every trip up the lift. $19.95 at Burton
When you're little, an adventurous campout can be as simple as making a tent out of blankets in the living room. For youngsters heading into the woods or just to Grandma's house for a sleepover, light up their night with a green-and-gold Vermont State Parks lantern
($12.95 at vtstateparks.com
). Add a donation to Vermont Parks Forever
, the nonprofit that funds upgrades to park facilities and improves Vermonters' access to the great outdoors, at vermontparksforever.org
For years, riding a snowboard was an act of rebellion against the alpine skiing establishment —that is, until large corporate ski resorts realized they could make a buck off those sideways sliders. If you know a DIY shredder who keeps that rebellious streak alive, gift them with a weekend class to build their own snowboard
from tip to tail. From $900 at PowderJet Snowboards
As temperatures plunge into the "Holy crap, it's chilly out!" zone, paddling may not be the first thought on everyone's mind. But for your canoeist and kayaker friends, it's never too early to start planning for spring runoff. Grab them a gift card for a morning kayak
on the Lamoille River. $60 per person at Vermont Canoe & Kayak
The back of his mountain biking jersey is perpetually streaked with mud. Her muscular calves look like they've been tattooed with chain grease. The couple named their dog Sprocket and their cat Derailleur. So of course they'll dig matching "Ride With Gratitude" trucker hats
from Kingdom Trails, a nonprofit that maintains 100-plus miles of nonmotorized, multiuse trails in the Northeast Kingdom.$27 each at kingdomtrails.org
In the 1990s, actor-comedian Jerry Seinfeld ribbed his "Seinfield" pal George Costanza for wearing a hip pack: "Looks like your belt is digesting a small animal," he scoffed. What Seinfeld didn't appreciate is that hip packs are the most comfortable way to travel light, whether you're skiing the backcountry or meeting Elaine at the diner. Get your local "Seinfeld" fan an Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack
. $35 at Middlebury Mountaineer
Sis loves schussing down the slopes on a powder day but also enjoys cozy afternoons curled up with a book in her favorite cushioned window seat. Send her the charming, handcrafted and Vermont-designed Sunny Day Skier Hooked Wool Pillow
to honor all of her hobbies — and plan a sisters' weekend to do them together. $99 at Clover Gift Shop
In thanks for the warm welcome your cousins always offer at their lakeside camp, give them a tangible symbol of that warmth. ChappyWrap's Casco Bay Blanket
boasts bold striped style, cotton-blend softness and smooth texture even after many washes. It radiates with the comfort of a crackling campfire surrounded by family. $135 at Addison West
NASA has studied how plants can keep spaceship air fresher. Help your earthbound friends breathe easier with a gift card for plants
at Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm in Colchester. The 50-year-old nursery grows almost all the plants it sells, from velvety-leafed African violets to spiky, colorful cryptanthus. Its handy houseplant checklist will guide even your most black-thumbed buddy to the best choice for their home. From $5 at Claussen's
in Colchester, or from $50 at claussens.com
Vermont claims the highest number of craft brewers per capita in the country, and Lindsay Toye of Hyde Park puts some of those empty cans to good use. Her beer can-dles
are filled to the brim with scented, nontoxic soy wax. Sub one into a Heady Topper four-pack and watch the reaction as a beer-loving colleague discovers that one can is, in fact, a can-dle
scented like crisp Vermont foliage or sugared maple. $18 at Gemini Genuine
on Etsy or at local retailers such as River Arts Artisan Gift Shop
Need the perfect gift for the hosts of the holiday house parties you'll be attending this season? Cookies for Good
is a sweet treat that benefits a worthy cause. Since 2010, sales of cookies in flavors such as chocolate chip, java hazelnut and ginger molasses, baked by South Burlington caterer Sugarsnap, have funneled about $135,000 to the Committee on Temporary Shelter and homelessness prevention programs. From $8 at thesnapvt.com
or cotsonline.org
Ever since you tried on your first training bras together, you've been, ahem, bosom buddies. Share a laugh with this dearest of girlfriends over Confetti Riot's Boobiful Tea Towel
, featuring boobs in all of their beautiful diversity. A tongue-in-cheek lesson in self-love, the cotton bleached flour sack towel comes in handy for many a household task. $20 at Common Deer
For the clean and green freak in your life, the Clean Home Gift Tote
checks all the boxes. Packaged in recyclable cardboard, the dish soap block, laundry cubes and stain sticks are locally crafted from biodegradable, natural ingredients with no artificial dye or fragrance. A Vermont-made wooden soap dish and a pot brush round out the set. Clean was never so green. $45 at Farm Craft VT
He's only 10, but your stepson already tells everyone within earshot that he wants to be a scientist when he grows up. Give his budding lab skills a kid-friendly experiment to work on. The Bubble Gum Chemistry Kit
contains everything he needs to make his own bubble gum while also exploring polymers and the viscoelastic behavior of (very chewy) molecules. Eureka! $18 at Golden Hour
Someone in your house has a flair for interior decorating, and it definitely isn't you. Your tween's room is her castle. Let her create a 3D model home with an Art-chitect Design & Build Set
— she'll learn about drawing, design and architecture while she drafts and furnishes floor plans. Maybe someday she'll build a real-life dream home for you! $74.99 at Turner Toys
Know a kid who loves to take things apart and put them back together? They can channel their inner builder with an Accordion Player Automata Kit
. Once built, the quirky wooden figure will play, nod his head and tap his foot to the beat of his old-time instrument. Add a paint set so your imaginative young friend can really customize their creation. $30 at Art & Joy
Ever since she attended a birthday party at Burlington's Petra Cliffs indoor climbing center, your 11-year-old has been not-so-subtly hinting that she wants to go back. Get her a Junior 10-Visit Punch Card
so she can scratch that itch to belay — and prepare for mountain adventures next summer. $119 for ages 11 and under at petracliffs.com
Your toddler is a fearless, puddle-stomping, hill-climbing powerhouse. She'll put a pair of Kids' Carhartt Bib Overalls
to the test. With adjustable suspenders and a snap pocket ready to tote the treasures of her woodland romps, these togs will see her through all kinds of adventures. $40 at Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Your 6-year-old nephew is the apple of your eye, but he lives out of state, and you wish you could see him more often. Send a surrogate to provide the hugs you would give him every day if you could: The Big Hunka Love Bear
is a smooshable four-foot friend who will make him smile — and think of you — with every snuggle. $99.99 at Vermont Teddy Bear
Champ is endlessly fascinating to your young niece, whether it's the beloved green dude at summer baseball games or a historic photo purporting to show the actual monster. Nurture her uniquely Vermont interest with a Champ water bottle
($19.99) and a membership to ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
in Burlington. She'll learn all about Champ's natural habitat, and you'll support ECHO's mission to engage families in the joy of scientific discovery. Memberships start at $50 at echovermont.org
Beauty & Body
Your dad packs more into a day than anyone you know, but he finds it tough to wind down when it's time to sleep. Help him reach a state of deep relaxation (with his health care provider's approval) with Daily Zen Sleep gummies
, which contain locally craft-grown CBD and CBN. $17.99 for a seven-pack at Zenbarn Farms
So many women in your life — your sis, your mom, your aunt, your daughter, your BFF — will appreciate the Right to Choose — Stay the F*ck Out of My Uterus Earrings
from Soul Simone in Fairfax. While the wearer stylishly promotes reproductive rights, Soul Simone donates 50 percent of the purchase price to the Brigid Alliance, which helps people all across the U.S. access abortion care. That's a good reason to grab a pair for yourself, while you're at it. $50 at soulsimone.com
Your bestie would rather climb a mountain than spend a minute at a spa — but even she recognizes that Vermont winters can wreak havoc on faces. Treat her to a skin reboot with Mountain Glow Golden Serum
, aka liquid gold, from Ursa Major in Waterbury. She'll appreciate the product's active ingredients, and you'll be glad that it costs less than those trendy serums you see on the socials. $84 at ursamajorvt.com
She's always been your No. 1 fan, she babysits your kids at a moment's notice, and she never says "I told you so." Show your mom how much you appreciate her with a Weaving Well experience
at Craftsbury's Whetstone Wellness
. This potent melding of massage, biofield tuning, Reiki and polarity therapy will unwind her body and nurture her soul. $333 for 90 minutes. Email weavingwell@whetstonewellness.com
At last year's family holiday gathering, your brother rolled out of your guest room in the morning in the same ratty sweats he wore in college. Make sure he shows up for the gift exchange in style this year with a Waffle Organic Cotton Bath Robe
. Made from 100 percent organic cotton, this generously sized robe befits his status as a bona fide adult. $120 at Farm Home Co.
Self-care isn't really your boyfriend's thing, but he does like to step up his game for a night out. He'll appreciate the sophistication of Mistral's Cedarwood Marine men's cologne
. Crafted in the hills of Grasse, France — and tested on actual men, not animals — this scent has notes of oak moss, sandalwood, musks and cedarwood for a fresh but not overbearing finish. $72 at Slate
Just imagine how your son's kindergarten teacher feels at the end of the day. Yowza! Let them know you see them — and support their need to decompress — with Flowers for Your Tub — Tub Tea
from Mellow Root Herbals in Waterville. This gorgeous blend of flowers will relax muscles, calm frayed nerves and leave them ready to face another day. $12 at mellowrootherbals.com
Experiences & classes
Plan a one-of-a-kind night out for you and your honey with a Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour
by Umiak Outdoor Outfitters in Stowe. A guide leads you through the forest by the glow of headlamps and moonlight, helping you identify constellations in the sky and animal tracks on the ground. The tour ends with a multicourse meal at the Field Guide Lodge, including fondues made with Cabot cheese and Laughing Moon Chocolates. $129 per person at umiak.com
You can't wait for the next Marvel movie; your roommate leans toward obscure foreign films. With a Director's Pack of tickets
to Merrill's Roxy Cinemas
He always jokes about running away to join the circus, but your brother-in-law just means he needs a little break from everything he's juggling. He can disconnect from his everyday cares with a flying trapeze class
. He'll learn how to take off, perform some tricks and start working on the swing — and his spirits will be flying high in no time. $55 at New England Center for Circus Arts
She's always been crafty, but your daughter's a young adult now, with a growing collection of artistic skills that have moved far beyond her early days of finger paints. Sign her up for a fiber arts class
— like Introduction to Weaving on a Rigid Heddle Loom, where she'll acquire a sampler of techniques to inspire her next project. $165 at Shelburne Craft School
Does getting your spouse and kids all in one place and off their screens sound like a Christmas miracle? An authentic sleigh ride
at Third Branch Horse Logging in Braintree might just achieve the impossible. The two-mile route through the woods and fields begins with hot chocolate and ends with an unforgettable memory. Maybe bring one
phone so you can snap a photo to prove you pulled it off. $200 for a private ride at thirdbranchhorselogging.com
Your parents say the same thing every year: "Don't get us anything!" They certainly won't mind a donation in their names to Art from the Heart
, a collaboration between Burlington City Arts and the University of Vermont Medical Center and Children's Hospital. The program helps anyone at the hospital — patients, families, caregivers, employees — feel more comfortable, connected and creative by providing art supplies that offer opportunities for joy and fun. From $25 at burlingtoncityarts.org/donate
Go full-on Hans Brinker when you take the whole fam to the longest skate trail
in the U.S. The 4.3-mile loop at Fairlee's Lake Morey Resort
Listening & Reading
Kids grow up so fast. Your youngest has hit that magical age when they've discovered classic prose and punk rock, but how to combine the two in a holiday gift? Bookish apparel company Out of Print has you covered with the Punk Rock Authors Tote Bag
. Featuring Marcel Proust in Ziggy Stardust makeup and Virginia Woolf sporting a nose ring chain, this tote has equal parts artistry and attitude. $22 at Yankee Bookshop
It seems like almost every Vermont musician released an album this year. For your scene-obsessed friend, the massive new LP from legendary Burlington rapper Fattie B delivers the most bang for your buck. Gumbo
features cameos from some of the state's best musicians, including Jennifer Hartswick, Dwight + Nicole, and Craig Mitchell. Throw in the fact that all proceeds go directly to Boston Children's Hospital, and it's a no-brainer. $10 at equaleyesrecords.com
Dad has always been a fan of classical music. There's nothing quite like taking in the power of a live orchestra, especially one with a 120-year-old pedigree. Get your pops tickets to the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
, which comes to Vermont for one night on January 29. Seeing the 80-piece ensemble — which doubles as a show of solidarity for Ukraine in this time of war — will bedazzle him. $15-52, or free for students 18 and under, at the Lyndon Institute Auditorium; purchase at catamountarts.org
Bedroom walls plastered with band posters announce that your niece has caught the music bug big-time. She's ready to take the next step to become a rocker herself. A donation to Girls Rock Vermont
helps empower girls and gender-nonconforming youths in the Green Mountain State. The nonprofit provides music education and can even introduce members of its community to future bandmates. Get your niece involved, and help the organization continue its mission, at girlsrockvermont.org
Your boyfriend loves hiking the Green Mountains and taking in the natural beauty of Vermont. As gorgeous as the scenery is from the trail, it's a whole new world from the sky. Give him a bird's-eye view of the state with Art From Above Vermont
, a collection of aerial drone shots by photographer Caleb Kenna, featuring a foreword by Bill McKibben. $29.99 from the Vermont Book Shop
Aunt Louise is still feeling the Bern, but she needs a break from reading about politics. Order her a good yarn to dive into during the holidays: Feel the Bern: A Bernie Sanders Mystery
by Andrew Shaffer. The tongue-in-cheek murder mystery features everybody's favorite senator, a maple syrup-centric plot and lighthearted snapshots of small-town Vermont life. $16.99 at Phoenix Books
It's hard to guess other people's reading habits, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give the gift of books. Northshire Bookstore's inventive Northshire Selects: A Book a Month
subscription service does all the work for you! Let the bookseller know your reader's favorite genre, and the shop will deliver a new book every month. $4.99 subscription fee plus the cost of the book from Northshire Bookstore
Pets & Their Humans
Grandma's feud with the squirrels that raid her bird feeder is becoming legendary around the neighborhood. Avoid a Capulet-Montague situation and offer an olive branch: an adorable squirrel picnic table
from a Grand Isle woodworker. Load it up with an ear of corn, and the squirrels will forget all about birdseed. $25 at dustypinewooddesign.com
Your friend is single-handedly keeping the tennis ball industry in business, what with how many he buys for his golden retriever. Make that dog's day with a Burlington-made Bonker Ball
, a toy that features not one but two
tennis balls that can be opened to hide treats inside. $10 at Rocket Dog of Vermont
There are exactly two things your uncles' new cat loves: sleeping all day and getting up to nonsense at night. Get this frisky kitty a cave owl cat bed
by Dharma Dog Karma Cat, which can double as a nap cave and a lair in which to scheme. It's produced sustainably from all-natural wool, and your uncles will appreciate the implication that their cat is as wise as an owl (even if you're not so sure). $89.99 at Pet Food Warehouse
Your feline-obsessed roommate knows the name of every cat in the neighborhood — but she's always forgetting her reusable bags for the odd errand or trip to the grocery store. Get her a Los Gatos tote bag
— she'll remember to take these cute kitties with her everywhere. $12.95 at Blue Moon Clothing & Gifts
There's a learning curve with off-leash hiking, and your sister's 10-month-old Siberian husky is, well, better than she used to be. But a reflective bandanna
from South Hero's Spot the Dog is always a good idea. It's highly visible day and night, in case she forgets what "come" means. $19.99 at spotthedogvt.com
You're so proud of your corgi for graduating from obedience school, but now he barely bats an eye at the generic treats you've always gotten from the grocery store. Surprise him with liver dog treats
from a family-owned cattle farm; he's sure to taste the difference thanks to the grass-fed beef and pork. $11 at Snug Valley Farm
click to enlarge
They say they don't want a dog, but your parents retired recently and are asking to pet-sit just a little too often. Get them a 2023 Dog Mountain calendar
— surely, the late artist Stephen Huneck's illustrations will get those wheels turning. Proceeds support his 150-acre nonprofit dog sanctuary in the hills of the Northeast Kingdom. $19.95 at Dog Mountain
in St. Johnsbury.