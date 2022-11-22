2022 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide 

click to enlarge Rob Donnelly

The days are getting colder and darker, but you hold in your chilly hands something merry and bright: the Seven Days annual Gift Guide. It's back, baby! 'Tis always the season to lavish friends, family and loved ones with tokens of affection, but even more so during the winter holidays.

When it comes to giving, it's the thought that counts — and there's a lot of brainpower behind the 70 presents highlighted in this handy guide. These delightful, often unexpected gifts were cherry-picked to check all the boxes: Some will run you less than $20, while others are "do-good" gifts that contribute to worthy causes. From a bubble gum chemistry kit for your kid to coffee-infused maple syrup for Grandma, there's something sweet for everyone on your list.

Even better: The purchase of each product supports Vermont artisans and retailers — a gift to the community. Many Seven Days readers have pledged to keep their dollars local this year. Find their favorite Green Mountain State storefronts in the Nice List. Then get out there and put a bow on it.

— Carolyn Fox