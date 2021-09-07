A Guide to All Things South End Art Hop 2021 

click to enlarge David Magnanelli

Despite a pandemic that just won't quit us, the South End Art Hop is not to be stopped. That said, the Delta variant is a party animal, so expect to be asked to mask at many indoor venues. A lot of Hopping, of course, takes place outdoors, all along the Pine Street and Flynn Avenue corridors.

At the center of the digital edition of our print guide — inside the September 8, 2021 Seven Days newspaper and embedded below — is the "Official Program" from SEABA for all things Art Hop.

In addition, we chatted up Colleen Murphy, art installation guide for the Howard Center Arts Collective, about the nonprofit's mission and exhibition at the Innovation Center; we also report on the success of local art sales online and offer suggestions for where to eat, drink and be merry — while listening to music — all around the South End.

Hop safely, everyone.