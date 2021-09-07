 A Guide to All Things South End Art Hop 2021 | Art Hop Guide | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 07, 2021 Local Guides » Art Hop Guide

A Guide to All Things South End Art Hop 2021 

By
click to enlarge DAVID MAGNANELLI
  • David Magnanelli

Despite a pandemic that just won't quit us, the South End Art Hop is not to be stopped. That said, the Delta variant is a party animal, so expect to be asked to mask at many indoor venues. A lot of Hopping, of course, takes place outdoors, all along the Pine Street and Flynn Avenue corridors. 

Quick Links

At the center of the digital edition of our print guide — inside the September 8, 2021 Seven Days newspaper and embedded below — is the "Official Program" from SEABA for all things Art Hop.

In addition, we chatted up Colleen Murphy, art installation guide for the Howard Center Arts Collective, about the nonprofit's mission and exhibition at the Innovation Center; we also report on the success of local art sales online and offer suggestions for where to eat, drink and be merrywhile listening to music — all around the South End.

Hop safely, everyone.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Art Hop Guide »

About The Author

Seven Days Staff

Seven Days Staff

More By This Author

Related Events

  • South End Art Hop @ South End Arts District

    • The 29th annual celebration of art featuring open studios, demonstrations, a juried show, live music and more at locations along the Pine Street and Flynn...
    • Fri., Sept. 10, 5-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation