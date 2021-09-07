A Guide to Eating and Drinking at Art Hop 2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Tap Room at Switchback Brewing

Are food and drink art? Like many artists, chefs and beverage producers play with colors, textures, composition and design. The plate or glass is their canvas, where they create masterpieces that we get to consume.

As you hop to the galleries and open studios along Pine Street and Flynn Avenue during the South End Art Hop, consider the latte design in your coffee, the label on your cider or beer, or the vivid vegetables in your salad.

Whether or not you see art, at least you'll be well fed.

The Tap Room at Switchback Brewing

160 Flynn Ave., switchbackvt.com

Flights, pints and snacks are on the menu all weekend at the employee-owned brewery. Don't miss this summer's expanded hot dog menu: Veggie dogs, classic dogs and beer brats steamed in Switchback Ale come with new toppings and sides, such as coleslaw and hearty German potato salad. And that's not ale — the Tap Room will feature artwork inside and out, live music on the patio, food trucks, an outdoor sculpture garden courtesy of Gerald K. Stoner, and an outdoor light show from Satellite Arts Productions on Saturday and Sunday at sundown. Check the full schedule at switchbackvt.com/events. No reservations needed, but masks are required until seated. Tap Room hours for Art Hop: Fri., 1-10 p.m.; Sat., noon-9 p.m.; and Sun., noon-7 p.m.

Tomgirl

266 Pine St., Suite 117, tomgirl.co

On a mission to nourish customers with "healing rainbow foods," the kitchen here whips up organic, seasonal slushies, smoothies, salads and more. Watch the action from a seat in the bright, airy space, or take your colorful fuel to-go. Open Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Brio Coffeeworks

266 Pine St., Suite 116, briocoffeeworks.com

This small-batch beanery's tasting bar is open for indoor shopping and seating, offering expertly roasted whole-bean coffee and coffee beverages. Sip an espresso on the patio, or take a flash-chilled coffee to-go. Open Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pitchfork Pickle

266 Pine St., Suite 121, pitchforkpickle.com

Farm-fresh ferments line the shelves here, from kimchi to squickles (pickled butternut squash). The organic produce is grown just two miles away in Burlington's Intervale. We hear Full Sour Pickles are back for the season, too. Art Hop hours: Wed.-Thu., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sun., TBD.

Venetian Beverages

266 Pine St., Suite 107, venetiangingerale.com

In 2017, Justin Bunnell rebooted a century-old family brand for which the iconic Soda Plant on Pine Street was originally named. Now Art Hoppers can pick up a bottle of the snappy ginger ale where it all began — and sing some karaoke or sit for a $5 photo portrait while they're at it. Open Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Four Corners of the Earth

310 Pine St., fourcornersdeli.com

There's a cult following for Ladislav Pancisin's globally inspired grilled sandwiches, which include Jamaican avocado, Thai chicken and Peruvian polenta. Bonus: It's a gallery in its own right, with art covering the walls of the cash-only spot. Open Thu.-Sun., noon-6 p.m.

Citizen Cider

316 Pine St., Suite 114, citizencider.com

Burlington's hometown cidery is serving up its modern pub fare, apple-based beverages and cider cocktails indoors and out. Linger over a flight and some Pine Street Poutine, or stop by early for half a dozen fresh cider doughnuts. Open Tue.-Sat., noon-9 p.m.; and Sun., noon-5 p.m.; reservations available.

Burlington Farmers Market

345 Pine St., burlingtonfarmersmarket.org

The weekly outdoor market has returned to the spacious South End lot for its third season, and it's back to full capacity. Browse Vermont's agricultural bounty, shop craft vendors for a souvenir, or find a spot to snack on prepared foods on-site. Open Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Myer's Bagels

377 Pine St., myersbagels.com

The wood-fired oven here has been turning out hand-rolled rounds since 1996. Stock up on half a dozen Montréal spice bagels to-go, or fuel your Hopping with a breakfast sandwich on a sesame-sunflower bagel. Regular hours: Mon.-Sat., 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Sun., 6 a.m.-noon. Closed a few days before Art Hop; reopened on Friday.

Great Harvest Bread

382 Pine St., greatharvestburlington.com

Follow the aroma of baking bread up the stairs for sandwiches, panini, salads, pastries, coffee drinks and handcrafted loaves. Order in store, by phone or online. Open Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar

388 Pine St., dedaluswine.com

The terrace on the lawn in front of Dedalus is a hot spot for wine that's chilled and food that's grilled. Order from the tent and grab a first-come, first-served table. Reservations are also available for the wine bar and patio. On the go? The expertly curated bottle shop and cheese counter are stocked with picnic and post-Hop essentials. The terrace is open Wed.-Sat., 4-10 p.m.; the wine bar is open daily 5-10 p.m.; and the shop is open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

ArtsRiot

400 Pine St., artsriot.com

click to enlarge File: James Buck

ArtsRiot

The new ArtsRiot deck has been bumping all summer, serving frozen mojitos and chef Sean Richards' take on international street food — saag paneer poutine, anyone? Now, the restaurant, bar and "venue for art you can see, hear and taste" is rolling up the garage doors and celebrating its Grand (re)Opening weekend with a full lineup of music, art and eats. Stop by on Friday, September 10, for a special BBQ menu, 5-11 p.m. (no reservations); Saturday for the regular menu, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; or Sunday for brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Also open Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Find the full schedule and entertainment lineup, subject to change, at artsriot.com.

Speeder & Earl's Coffee

412 Pine St., speederandearls.com

Need a caffeine fix? Get hopped up on coffee by the cup or an espresso drink made from beans roasted in-house at the family-owned coffee shop. Online ordering is available. Open Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feldman's Bagels

660 Pine St., feldmans-bagels.com

The sign out front offers punny bagel missives such as "Poppy don't preach" and "Just dough it." Inside, sit down with a sandwich and homemade matzo ball soup, or grab a bialy to-go. Open Mon.-Sat., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Sun., 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

New World Tortilla

696 Pine St., newworldtortilla.com

Salads, soups and big wraps on fresh flour tortillas are available for takeout and outdoor dining. Wrap fillings include Thai-style chicken, classic Mexican beef and veggie sauté. Open Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pizza 44

703 Pine St., pizza44vt.com

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Pizza 44

In the same building as Queen City Brewery, Pizza 44 serves New York-style pies baked in cast-iron skillets for dine-in and takeout. The large pepperoni boasts an astounding 65 slices of the cured meat. Place to-go orders online. Open Tue., 4-8 p.m.; Wed.-Thu., 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sun., 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and The Great Northern

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and The Great Northern

Walk into the Zero Gravity tasting room to order a brew — whether you're after a Green State Lager or an oat-milk cortado — and find a seat on the expanded patio. The taproom is open daily, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; stop by for coffee and waffles, served until 2 p.m., or for chef Frank Pace's global cuisine and beer, wine and cocktails, noon-9 p.m.

Lake Champlain Chocolates Factory Store & Café

750 Pine St., lccretail.com

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lake Champlain Chocolates Factory Store & Café

Chocolate sculptress Emily McCracken is putting her twist on the Art Hop open studio: She'll be creating a 1950s-inspired diner completely out of chocolate in the former factory space. Stop by on Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. to see her in action, ask questions, and enjoy complimentary on-theme chocolates and homemade strawberry seltzers. (Enter the studio at the back of the building.) Lake Champlain Chocolates is also partnering with Generator this year and will host PinBox 3000 — a perennially popular Art Hop stop — on the north lawn 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For kids, check out the "No Monkeys, No Chocolate" interactive story walk, and grab an LCC Chocolate Adventure Kit — including a free chocolate sample, of course. The factory store will be open extended hours during Art Hop with its usual array of chocolaty treats, milkshakes, sundaes, Rookie's Root Beer floats, hot chocolate and espresso drinks. Art Hop hours: Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Queen City Brewery

703B Pine St., queencitybrewery.com

European brews dominate the draft lines here. With 14 taps and a rotating beer list, the bar has a beverage to tickle everyone's taste buds. Sit and enjoy a pint indoors or in the sprawling new outdoor biergarten, or take a growler to-go. Open Mon.-Thu., 2 p.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., noon-9 p.m.; and Sun., 1-8 p.m.

City Market, Onion River Co-op

207 Flynn Ave., citymarket.coop

Grab a quick lunch or picnic provisions at the South End location of Burlington's grocery cooperative. The deli takes in-person custom sandwich orders 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the dining areas have reopened for indoor and outdoor seating. Open daily 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Nomad Coffee: South End Station

208 Flynn Ave., nomadcoffeevt.com

Born from a mobile java shop, this South End outpost complements Brio Coffeeworks espresso and coffee drinks with smoothies and housemade sweet and savory pastries. Stop by early on Saturday morning for indulgent doughnuts from St. Albans-based Hangry the Donut Bar. Open Tue.-Sun., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.