A Lover Wants Me to Suck On His Gross Toes 

Dear Reverend,

I've been hanging out with this guy for a while. We have a lot of fun and the sex is great, but he has started dropping hints about wanting me to suck on his toes. I'm no prude, and I'm cool with trying new things, but I'm not so sure about this one. He likes to go barefoot in the summer and, quite frankly, his feet are not particularly appetizing. What's my next step?

Sharon Foote (woman, 27)

Dear Sharon Foote,

A lot of people are grossed out by feet, but they're just another part of the body that you can have fun with. It's great that you're open to the idea of shrimping — another word for toe sucking — but I can't blame you for not wanting to feast on funky phalanges. However, it shouldn't be too hard to whip his tootsies into tip-top shape.

Since you like to do fun things together, I'd suggest taking him to get pedicures as a couple. Treat him to the heavy-duty wash and wax, then stock up on supplies to keep up the maintenance at home. Look at it as a kind of foreplay.

Once his toes are tidy, you don't have to jump in and stick one right in your mouth. Start off with a sensual foot massage. The feet have more nerve endings per square inch than any other part of the body. Gentle nibbles and kisses can go a long way. If you want to get wild, add some whipped cream or edible lubricant. Don't forget that turnabout is fair play — you may get a kick out of getting your toes sucked.

If you give it the ol' college try but decide it's really not your thing, that's totally fine. Nobody should have to do anything they don't enjoy. If he asks you for it again, just tell him to stuff a sock in it.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend