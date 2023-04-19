A Marshfield Man Is Giving Away Sunflower Seeds to Inspire Hope for Ukraine 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dale Newton

For more than a year, Dale Newton has been putting sunflower seeds into envelopes "using a quarter teaspoon, while sitting at the kitchen table, staring at birds," he said.

The tedious work has a noble purpose: The 68-year-old Marshfield man is the driving force behind Vermont Plants Sunflowers for Ukraine. It aims to distribute seeds — and have people plant them — to inspire solidarity with the people of the besieged European country, who view sunflowers as a symbol of peace and resilience.

"It's an act of joy," the bed-and-breakfast owner explained.

It's also an act of patience. He funnels 45 seeds at a time into QR code-adorned packages that include detailed instructions for how to plant them and how to help the people of Ukraine. The seeds — which he buys from two companies on the West Coast — are free and available upon request.

After the Chernobyl nuclear meltdown in 1986, Ukrainians planted sunflowers in the contaminated area. The yellow-and-black flowers, with their long, green stems, are not only beautiful but also help extract toxins from the soil. Now, they serve a new purpose of raising awareness of Ukrainians' plight.

Newton began the operation shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. With some help from his wife, Janet, and neighbors, Newton estimates that his group distributed some 600,000 seeds last year by teaming up with schools, libraries, businesses, towns, churches and farmers markets across the state. He also mails some packets; shipping is sponsored by a handful of donors, but much of the cost comes out of Newton's own pocket. He expects to surpass 1 million seeds distributed in a couple of weeks.

As the war stretches into its 14th month, the flowers serve as an important local reminder of the ongoing struggle.

"Beyond bringing joy, I hope the sunflowers keep people's attention," he said.